 Special counsel to indict shaman linked to ex-first lady next week
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 17:18
Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee enters the special probe team's office for questioning as a suspect in an alleged stock-rigging case in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6 [YONHAP]

A special counsel team plans to indict a shaman linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee next week on bribery and other charges.
 
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, which is investigating various criminal allegations involving the former first lady, plans to indict Jeon Seong-bae, better known as Geonjin, with detention next Monday, one day before his pretrial arrest expires.
 

Jeon, who has been under arrest since Aug. 21, faces charges of delivering a diamond necklace, two Chanel bags and other gifts from the Unification Church to the then first lady in 2022, along with the church's request for various policy favors from the administration of then-President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
He is also accused of receiving around 100 million won ($71,800) in so-called prayer money from various political hopefuls ahead of the June 2022 local elections in exchange for requesting their nominations from Yoon's confidants.
 
Moreover, he is suspected of involvement in a campaign to recruit Church members as members of the People Power Party to back Rep. Kweon Seong-dong's bid for party leader at the March 2023 national convention.

