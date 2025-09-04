Woman hit by train between Seobinggo and Hannam stations in Seoul
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 10:08
A woman believed to be in her 50s was fatally struck by a commuter train on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line around 12:20 a.m. Thursday between the Seobinggo and Hannam stations in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
According to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), the woman is suspected of having climbing over a protective fence and walked onto the tracks.
The train involved in the incident was the last service of the day, operating between Munsan and Cheongnyangni stations, and was carrying approximately 35 passengers. No injuries were reported among the passengers.
Korail said it promptly evacuated the passengers and arranged taxis for them to return home, covering transportation costs.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
