Kicking High on Taekwondo Day

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
Students from the Department of Taekwondo at Keimyung University’s Seongseo Campus in Dalseo District, Daegu, practice kicks on Sept. 4 to mark Taekwondo Day. The day was established by the World Taekwondo Federation in 2006 to commemorate the adoption of taekwondo as an official Olympic sport at the 103rd International Olympic Committee session in Paris on Sept. 4, 1994, and to promote unity among practitioners and raise the sport’s global standing. [NEWS1]
