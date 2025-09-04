Do not label "far right" too quickly

Since the Democratic Party came to power, claims about a rise of the “far right” have become more common. Commentators warn that Korean society is on the verge of being overtaken by far right forces, and that unless they are eradicated as reactionary elements of history, the country risks imminent collapse. The violent incident earlier this year at the Seoul Western District Court did reveal disturbing tendencies in parts of society, shocking many. Yet to describe these as the mainstream is a clear exaggeration. Often, invocations of the “far right” carry political intent, making it necessary to separate fact from rhetoric.Former lawmaker Cho Kuk recently stirred controversy by posting on Facebook a news headline that read, without further explanation, “The higher the economic status of young people living in Seoul, the more likely they are to be far right.” Earlier, in an interview, he responded to criticism of his pardon and reinstatement by saying that men in their twenties and thirties displayed tendencies similar to those of men in their seventies, claiming this reflected far right leanings. Cho appears to be seeking political revival by associating himself with the far right, though the connection between his past admissions scandal and right-wing ideology is difficult to understand.The article Cho cited drew on research by Kim Chang-hwan, a political science professor at the University of Kansas, published in SisaIN magazine. Kim proposed five indicators of far-right identity: acceptance of violence or rule-breaking to achieve goals, belief that individuals should bear greater responsibility for welfare than the state, opposition to immigration or refugee intake, support for sanctions-first approaches toward North Korea, and prioritization of strengthening the U.S.-Korea alliance even at the cost of economic losses from China.According to Kim’s criteria, full agreement with all five indicates hardline far-right affiliation, while agreement with points two through four — but not the first — suggests a softer form. Whether it is appropriate to treat sanctions on North Korea or strengthening the alliance with Washington as measures of far-right identity, however, is debatable. Moreover, the first criterion — endorsing violence — is often associated with illegal demonstrations led by labor unions. Would that make the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions a far-right organization?Even if Kim’s framework is accepted, his research found that only 15.7 percent of men in their twenties and 16 percent of men in their thirties qualified as far right. These figures are too small to regard young men as dominated by such views.Polls further complicate the narrative. In a Gallup Korea survey conducted in March, 52 percent of men aged 18 to 29 and 53 percent of men in their thirties supported impeaching then-president Yoon Suk Yeol. Opposition was 36 percent in both groups. Support for impeachment among these young men was higher than it was among those over sixty. If one were to brand young men as far right on the basis of defending Yoon, then older Koreans would need to be so labeled first.History also offers perspective. During the years of military rule, some activists in the democracy movement committed violent acts, from stabbing guards during break-ins to bombing the U.S. ambassador’s residence and torturing innocent people accused of being informants. Yet no one would define the entire democracy movement as “far left” on that basis.In the same way, describing all men in their twenties and thirties as far right based on the tendencies of a minority is unreasonable. Cho recently moderated his words, saying “some” young people may show far-right tendencies under the influence of the conservative People Power Party, but his diagnosis remains flawed.It is true that young men have grown more conservative, but the reasons lie less in party politics and more in social and economic pressures: high unemployment, skyrocketing housing costs, the collapse of upward mobility, resentment regarding military service and discontent with the feminist movement. To label these frustrations "far right" only deepens generational conflict.Responsible leaders should engage with young people, who will shape the nation’s future, by listening to their concerns and grievances. Anger at unfair admissions practices is hardly proof of far-right ideology. If that alone makes one far right, then the term has been reduced to little more than a casual insult.