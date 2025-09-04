Expanding resource territory key to surviving tech power struggles

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

At the heart of the U.S.-China rivalry lies a battle for technological supremacy. This competition has evolved into a race to secure supply chains, which now includes the weaponization of resources and a scramble for raw materials.The demand for critical minerals used in advanced industries continues to surge. These include copper, indium, gallium, lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and rare earth elements — essential for semiconductors, secondary batteries and defense technologies. Yet, the supply of these minerals remains heavily concentrated in a few countries.Global resource nationalism is more intense today than during the Cold War. China’s export controls on rare earths have disrupted production for automakers, electronics manufacturers and ICT firms. These controls have proven to be a powerful bargaining tool in negotiations with the United States and the European Union.Rare earths are used to produce permanent magnets, which are vital for electric vehicle motors and other electronic components. Large magnets are also used in wind turbines. In consumer electronics, they appear in air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smartphones. Industrial robots and power tools also rely on them.China has internalized every stage of the rare earth supply chain — from mining and refining to processing and distribution — through its Export Control Law and Rare Earth Management Regulations. These legal frameworks allow the government to maintain long-term control over the sector. This is not a temporary measure but a structural policy likely to persist.Korea, meanwhile, remains heavily dependent on foreign sources for raw materials used in high-tech industries. According to the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute, as of June 2024, six critical minerals had an import dependency rate of over 70 percent.These include rare earths, natural graphite (98.7 percent from China), manganese sulfate (97.7 percent), metallic lithium (95.2 percent), rare earth oxides (95.1 percent), cobalt oxide (70.7 percent), and nickel hydroxide (72.1 percent). Most are used in electric vehicles and secondary batteries. Cobalt scrap, for example, is sourced almost entirely from Japan (98.8 percent).The Korea International Trade Association reported that Korea’s metal mineral imports totaled approximately 33 trillion won in 2024, placing the country among the top 10 global importers.Securing a stable supply chain through resource development is essential. Korea began serious overseas resource development during the Lee Myung-bak administration. Between 2007 and 2010, the self-sufficiency rate for six strategic minerals — coal, uranium, iron, copper, zinc and nickel — rose from 18.5 percent to 27 percent. The self-sufficiency rate for critical minerals like lithium and rare earths reached 8.5 percent.In October 2009, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy (now the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy) launched a comprehensive plan for rare metals. A year later, it introduced a strategy for securing rare metals. The Korea Resources Corporation (now Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation) partnered with private firms to secure lithium from the “Lithium Triangle” in South America —Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. The volume secured was six times Korea’s domestic demand.To diversify rare earth sources, the Korea Resources Corporation expanded into South Africa and secured 1,500 tons of permanent magnets from China.In February 2023, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced a new strategy to stabilize the supply of critical minerals. It identified 33 minerals that pose supply risks and have a significant economic impact. Ten of these, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, were prioritized due to their importance in semiconductors and secondary batteries.By 2030, the ministry aims to reduce dependency on any single country for these 10 minerals to below 50 percent and increase recycling rates to over 20 percent.It is crucial that the Lee Jae Myung administration continues to implement this strategy. A decade ago, Korea’s pace and success in overseas resource development rivaled that of any other country. Strategic planning, bold investment and active diplomacy laid the foundation for transforming Korea from a resource-poor nation into one capable of resource self-sufficiency.Ultimately, winning the resource security race means expanding the nation’s resource territory.