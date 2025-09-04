The curse of the party member revolution

Jang Dong-hyuk has been elected leader of the People Power Party (PPP). His victory, however, owes much to the backing of Jeon Han-gil, a controversial YouTuber and history lecturer. Without Jeon’s support, Jang’s rise would have been unlikely. Jang himself acknowledged the role of new media in his success, calling it “a victory created by a new media environment.”Jeon’s ambitions go far beyond party leadership. “I’ll make a prediction,” he said. “Whoever embraces Jeon Han-gil will become a mayor in next year’s local elections, receive a nomination for the National Assembly, and could even become the next president.”Jeon claims that requests for appointments and nominations are already pouring in. He has even offered to give up his own potential candidacy. “Lee Jin-sook, chair of the Korea Communications Commission, should be the next mayor of Daegu,” he said. “Even if I receive the nomination, I’ll step aside if she runs.”These remarks sparked backlash within the PPP, especially among younger lawmakers. Many called on Jang to sever ties with Jeon. But Jang is unlikely to do so. Jeon’s followers form the core of Jang’s support base. Alienating them could cost him his position.Jang may hope Jeon will settle for the honorary title of “volunteer soldier” and remain quietly outside the party. But Jeon, intoxicated by his own influence, is unlikely to retreat. His YouTube channel is his main livelihood, and he shows no signs of moderating his tone.Inside the party, Supreme Council member Kim Min-soo has echoed Jeon’s rhetoric. “Release former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee,” Kim said during a party meeting. “The people never gave the Constitutional Court the authority to judge the president’s powers, especially by ignoring legal procedures.”Jang’s stated goal is to build a conservative party that appeals to moderates while maintaining its hardline base. “We won’t shift left to expand outward,” he said. “We’ll build a conservative party that moderates find attractive.”Before discussing “attractiveness,” the PPP must first address the deep-seated aversion many moderates feel toward the party. That would require cutting ties with figures like Jeon and Kim, who represent the party’s most extreme factions. But doing so would provoke backlash from self-described “patriotic citizens of the free right.”Jang is thus forced into a quantum-like political stance — neither fully embracing nor rejecting these factions. For example, he promised to visit former President Yoon in detention. By delaying the visit, he avoids both fulfilling and breaking the promise.This ambiguity may help Jang buy time, but it won’t be enough. As a minority party, the PPP’s main weapon against the ruling bloc is public sentiment. Without it, the party is left with tactics like filibusters, symbolic mourning attire, and street rallies with far-right supporters.Regardless of how he won, Jang likely wants to steer the party toward rational conservatism. The problem is that the factions surrounding him have now moved into the party’s center. This is not unprecedented. The Democratic Party underwent a similar transformation.Jeon Han-gil’s role model is Kim Eo-jun, a progressive media figure. During the last general election, Democratic Party candidates lined up beside Kim, holding their certificates of election. Kim’s platform hosted top officials, including the party leader and presidential aides. It became the hub for setting political agendas, shaping narratives, and mobilizing supporters.Jeon is building a similar ecosystem. In his world, martial law was justified, impeachment was illegitimate, and the recent PPP election was a “party member revolution” that shattered the old media’s leftist narrative.Supporters of this worldview are now looking forward to the “Jang Dong-hyuk–Kim Min-soo one-two punch.” Jang brought these “patriotic citizens” into the party’s core to secure his victory. After years of defeat, they are savoring a rare moment of triumph. Having tasted political efficacy, they are likely to become even more aggressive.If the PPP wants to reinvent itself as a rational conservative party, it must confront this worldview. But worldviews are not dismantled by logic or facts. Some within the party have even suggested embracing Jeon as the PPP’s version of Kim Eo-jun.Even if the PPP adopts Kim’s model, it is unlikely to replicate his success. The “Yoon Again” worldview lacks viable political goals. It functions more as a psychological defense mechanism for those unwilling to admit past mistakes.Moreover, Kim Eo-jun, for all his flaws, is a strategic thinker. Jeon Han-gil, by contrast, is impulsive and driven by emotion.He sees his smartphone as a tool he can use and discard at will. But the moment he uses it, he becomes trapped in the intricate web of social relationships it creates. YouTubers are not instruments of politicians. They are the ones who hold the reins.