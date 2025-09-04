North Korea, China, Russia show unity, testing Seoul’s diplomacy

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The leaders of North Korea, China, and Russia stood side by side atop Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II. It was the first time Kim Jong-un appeared on a multilateral stage with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The scene echoed a moment from 1959, when Kim Il Sung, Mao Zedong and Nikita Khrushchev stood together at the same site.In his speech, Xi declared that the Chinese people “have never bowed to coercion or violence,” signaling defiance against growing U.S. pressure. The military parade, the largest in China’s history, featured stealth fighters, new nuclear missiles, hypersonic anti-ship weapons and unmanned submarines.Xi placed Kim and Putin on either side of him, visually reinforcing the tightening alignment among the three countries. Kim, accompanied by his daughter and close aides, appeared intent on restoring ties with Beijing. During his meeting with Putin, he pledged to support Russia as a “brotherly duty.”The international community interpreted the event as a sign of a deepening “new Cold War.” Even United States President Donald Trump called it an “anti-American conspiracy” on social media. Foreign media described the parade as China’s challenge to the West.This trilateral show of unity raises new security concerns for the Korean Peninsula. With backing from China and Russia, North Korea may escalate provocations or accelerate its nuclear and missile programs by exploiting cracks in international sanctions.The challenge now lies in Korea’s foreign policy. President Lee Jae Myung recently stated that Seoul can no longer maintain the traditional stance of “security with the U.S., economy with China.” Yet China remains Korea’s largest trading partner, and Russia still plays a role in regional security.As pressure to choose sides intensifies, a one-sided approach is no longer viable. Seoul must strengthen its trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, while maintaining economic and non-security channels with Beijing. It should also keep minimal dialogue open with Pyongyang to prevent miscalculations. Shutting down all communication would leave no room to manage crises.Expanding multilateral diplomacy with India, Europe and Australia is also essential. Seoul’s consideration of joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) reflects this broader strategy.In an era of geopolitical realignment, Korea must pursue flexible, pragmatic diplomacy. The Lee administration’s foreign policy is now being put to the test.