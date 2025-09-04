Kim Ha-seong belts first home run for Braves

Kim Ha-seong has gone deep for the first time as a member of the Atlanta Braves.Kim launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, helping the Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday.With the Braves down 1-0, Kim came up with two outs and runners at the corners in the seventh against reliever Drew Pomeranz. Kim promptly drilled a first-pitch fastball into the seats in left field to put the Braves up 3-1. They added another run in the seventh and scored once in the eighth to complete the come-from-behind win.It was Kim's third home run of the season. The ball left Kim's bat at 108.5 miles per hour and traveled 391 feet at a launch angle of 22 degrees.This was Kim's second game for the Braves, who claimed him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Kim went 2-for-4 in his Braves debut Tuesday and then added his first homer with the new team the next day.The homer was Kim's only hit in four at-bats from the No. 7 spot in the lineup. He is batting .228 for the season.Slowed by assorted injuries, Kim only played 24 games for the Rays and batted .214 with two homers, five RBIs and six steals.Kim's primary position was shortstop during his seven years in the KBO, but he has logged time at second base and third base as well as in the majors. The Braves plan to use Kim as their new everyday shortstop, and the player himself expressed his gratitude earlier this week, saying, "Any player would prefer to play in one position."Elsewhere in the majors Wednesday, Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers lined out after entering as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth, with his team losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.Yonhap