Castrop's 'Korean heart' eager to beat for Taeguk Warriors in U.S. friendlies
Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:38 Updated: 04 Sep. 2025, 13:39
Jens Castrop, the first overseas-born mixed-race footballer to be called up to the Korean national team, was seen wearing the red Korea national team jersey for the first time.
The 22-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder's mother, Ahn Soo-yeon, posted a photo of Castrop smiling in the home kit on her Instagram account on Wednesday, writing, “My heart is Korean, passion on the pitch.”
The jersey had been gifted to Castrop by the JoongAng Ilbo during a previous interview.
Born in Düsseldorf, Germany, to a Korean mother and a German father, Castrop made headlines last month when he was called up to the Taeguk Warriors for the first time.
On Wednesday, ahead of Korea’s upcoming friendly against the United States on Sunday, Castrop was interviewed by Korean press agencies such as Yonhap News at Icahn Stadium in New York.
“Hello, I am Jens, I am 22 years old,” Castrop said in Korean. Switching to English, he added that he is doing his best to learn Korean.
Though Castrop had been a regular selection for Germany’s U-21 squad and was a hot prospect for the senior side, he ultimately chose to represent his mother’s country.
Noting that it was a tough decision, Castrop recalled his mother telling him that it could shape his life and to do what his heart told him. He said his heart told him to play for Korea, adding that he alone made the decision, and while his father was shocked at first, the whole family is proud of him.
In an exclusive interview with the JoongAng Ilbo last month, Castrop had said, in German, “My blood is 50 percent Korean and 50 percent German, but my heart is Korean.”
Castrop plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, a position where the current Korean squad is considered relatively weak, and can also be deployed as a wingback, but he said he will play wherever the manager puts him, adding that he believes his strengths are his ability to cover ground and move dynamically with the ball.
With less than a year remaining until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Castrop hopes to impress manager Hong Myung-bo during Korea’s upcoming friendlies against the United States on Saturday and Mexico on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, he said he wants to help the team succeed in these matches and beyond and get to know the players better through as many call-ups as possible, adding that it was already a dream come true to be in the United States with the national team, and he wants to prove himself so Hong will consider him for the World Cup as well.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)