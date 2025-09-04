 Trump says China should have mentioned U.S. during 'beautiful ceremony'
Trump says China should have mentioned U.S. during 'beautiful ceremony'

Published: 04 Sep. 2025, 11:02
Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army perform in an evening gala to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World II, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Soldiers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army perform in an evening gala to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World II, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 3. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China's "beautiful ceremony" marking the end of World War II should have highlighted the role that the United States played in Japan's defeat.
 
"I thought it was a beautiful ceremony. I thought it was very, very impressive," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, hours after he suggested on social media that foreign leaders meeting in Beijing might be conspiring against the United States. 
 

"I watched the speech last night. President Xi is a friend of mine, but I thought that the United States should have been mentioned last night during that speech, because we helped China very, very much."
 
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping has made the 80th anniversary of the war's end a major showcase for his government and its close ties with countries at odds with Washington.
 
Flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Xi spoke before a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square. He surveyed a parade of goose-stepping troops and cutting-edge military equipment aimed at deterring would-be adversaries including the United States.
 
Japan's invasion of China in 1937 was a major escalation in fighting that would lead to World War II, and Japan's surrender in 1945 marked the end of the conflict. The United States joined the war in 1941, aiding Chinese forces fighting the Japanese military and playing a decisive role in Japan's defeat.
 
Deploying history to wage present-day political battles, Xi has cast World War II as a major turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" now ruled by his Chinese Communist Party, and its allies.
 
On Wednesday, Xi thanked "the foreign governments and international friends who supported and assisted the Chinese people," according to an official. But he did not dwell on the role of the United States in the war.
 
U.S.-China relations are at a tense moment. The two sides are at odds on a range of security issues, from Ukraine to the South China Sea, and are wrangling over a broad trade deal to stave off tariffs on each other's goods.
 
A grand cultural gala with the theme of ″Justice Prevails″ is staged to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World II at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 3. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

A grand cultural gala with the theme of ″Justice Prevails″ is staged to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World II at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sept. 3. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

 
But Trump has repeatedly touted a positive personal relationship with Xi that his aides say can steer the world's two largest economies in a constructive direction. He has also said he might soon meet with Xi.
 
In a post directed at Xi on Truth Social as the parade kicked off, Trump said, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against the United States of America."
 
The Kremlin said they were not conspiring and suggested the remarks were ironic. 

Reuters
