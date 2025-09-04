Trump unlawfully canceled Harvard's research grants, U.S. judge rules

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration unlawfully terminated about $2.2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University and can no longer cut off research funding to the prestigious Ivy League school. The decision by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston marked a major legal victory for Harvard as it seeks to cut a deal that could bring an end to the White House's multifront conflict with the nation's oldest and richest university.The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school became a central focus of the administration's broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at U.S. universities, which Trump says are gripped by antisemitic and "radical left" ideologies.Among the earliest actions the administration took against Harvard was to cancel hundreds of grants awarded to university researchers on the grounds that the school failed to do enough to address harassment of Jewish students on its campus.Harvard sued, arguing the Trump administration was retaliating against it in violation of its free-speech rights after it refused to meet officials' demands that it cede control over who it hires and who it teaches.Burroughs, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, said the Republican president was right to combat antisemitism and that Harvard was "wrong to tolerate hateful behavior as long as it did."But she said fighting antisemitism was not the administration's true aim and that officials wanted to pressure Harvard to accede to its demands in violation of its free-speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.Burroughs said it was the job of courts to safeguard academic freedom and "ensure that important research is not improperly subjected to arbitrary and procedurally infirm grant terminations, even if doing so risks the wrath of a government committed to its agenda no matter the cost."She barred the administration from terminating or freezing any additional federal funding to Harvard and blocked it from continuing to withhold payment on existing grants or refusing to award new funding to the school in the future.Harvard and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The decision came a week after Trump during an Aug. 26 cabinet meeting renewed his call for Harvard to settle with the administration and pay "nothing less than $500 million," saying the school had "been very bad." Three other Ivy League schools have made deals with the administration, including Columbia University, which in July agreed to pay $220 million to restore federal research money that had been denied because of allegations the university allowed antisemitism to fester on campus.As with Columbia, the Trump administration took actions against Harvard related to the pro-Palestinian protest movement that roiled its campus and other universities in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and Israel's war in Gaza. Harvard has said it has taken steps to ensure its campus is welcoming to Jewish and Israeli students, who it acknowledges experienced "vicious and reprehensible" treatment following the onset of Israel's war in Gaza.The administration's decision to cancel grants was one of many actions it has taken against Harvard. It has also sought to bar international students from attending the school; threatened Harvard's accreditation status; and opened the door to cutting off more funds by finding it violated federal civil rights law. Burroughs in a separate case has already barred the administration from halting Harvard's ability to host international students, who comprise about a quarter of the school's student body.Reuters