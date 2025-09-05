 Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 17:56
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 3,205.12 points on Sept. 5, up 4.29 points, or 0.13 percent, from the previous trading session. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 3,205.12 points on Sept. 5, up 4.29 points, or 0.13 percent, from the previous trading session. [YONHAP]

 
Shares closed up for a fourth consecutive day Friday, while traders stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. employment data due later in the day. The won rose against the greenback.
 
The benchmark Kospi inched up 4.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,205.12.
 
Trade volume was moderate at 302.4 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won ($6.7 billion). Winners outnumbered losers 449 to 403.
 
Institutional investors were net buyers, purchasing 132.6 billion won. Foreigners offloaded a net 156.5 billion won, and retail investors sold a net 56 billion won.
 
The Kospi opened higher following advances on Wall Street, as tepid private-sector hirings in the United States boosted hopes for a September rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
 
Investors are also paying attention to the August U.S. job report set for release tonight, Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst from Daishin Securities, said.
 
"Any figure that suggests a further freezing of the labor market could raise concerns of a U.S. recession," Lee added.
 
Large-cap shares ended mixed, with semiconductors and financial shares among the winners.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.86 percent to 69,500 won, while its rival SK hynix advanced 3.01 percent to 273,500 won.
 
KB Financial Group inched up 0.09 percent to 108,600 won, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace declined 1.18 percent to 920,000 won.
 
Hyundai Motor shed 0.68 percent to 220,000 won after reports that hundreds of employees at its factory in Georgia were detained by U.S. immigration authorities as part of a raid into undocumented individuals at workplaces.
 
CJ closed up 6.1 percent to 175,600 won on reports that the holding company is pushing to acquire CJ Olive Young, its cosmetics products retailer. CJ officially denied such reports.
 
The won had been quoted at 1,391 won against the dollar as of 3:30 p.m., down 0.11 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,392.5 won.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 1.2 basis points to 2.46 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds moved down 2.3 basis points to 2.62 percent.

Yonhap
tags kospi market stocks shares

More in Finance

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Korea bans leveraged lending in crypto sphere

Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for Fed rate cut

Card firms' H1 net dips 18% on fall in commission income

Seoul shares up for third day on U.S. rate cut hope

Related Stories

Seoul shares up for 3rd day on U.S. rate-cut hope

Kospi ends higher on bargain hunting, U.S. rate cut hopes

Seoul shares up for 3rd day amid U.S. tariff uncertainty; won sharply down

Kospi opens lower amid tame inflation data in U.S.

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)