 Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for Fed rate cut
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for Fed rate cut

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 10:41
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 5. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Friday following overnight gains on Wall Street as investors digested the latest job market data.
 
The Kospi rose 13.14 percent, or 0.41 points, to 3,213.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight after data showed that private sector hiring in August was weaker than expected, reinforcing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut its key rate later this month.
 
The S&P 500 closed up 0.83 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite advanced 0.98 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.77 percent.
 
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is also set to release its August job report later in the day.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares opened higher.
 
Top-cap Samsung Electronics traded flat at 70,100 won ($50) while rival SK hynix advanced 3.2 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace moved up 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor inched up 0.23 percent and shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean tumbled 4.71 percent.
 
The local currency had been quoted at 1,392.2 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.02 percent from the previous session's figure of 1,392.5 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi shares stock market won

More in Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on hopes for Fed rate cut

Card firms' H1 net dips 18% on fall in commission income

Seoul shares up for third day on U.S. rate cut hope

Seoul's most attractive neighborhoods saw the most foreign homeownership

New data reveals sharp increase in newborns receiving asset gifts

Related Stories

Kospi opens nearly flat ahead of Nvidia earnings release

Kospi dips over 1% on tech uncertainties

Kospi opens higher after Wall Street gains

Kospi opens lower tracking Wall Street losses

Kospi opens lower amid U.S. tariff concerns
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)