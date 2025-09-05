Consumer backlash prompts Korean Air to rethink tighter seating layout plan
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 18:04
Korean Air is reconsidering its plan to change the seating layout in economy class from a “3-3-3” to a tighter “3-4-3” arrangement after a mounting backlash from consumers.
The airline had planned to retrofit 11 Boeing 777-300ER jets for mid- and short-haul routes, investing 300 billion won ($216 million) to install premium economy seats and add a 10th seat per row in economy, according to industry insiders on Friday.
When the announcement was made on Aug. 5, it immediately sparked fierce criticism. A 3-4-3 layout reduces seat width by about one inch, raising concerns that passenger comfort would suffer significantly.
So far, one jet has been modified with the new premium section and the 3-4-3 economy rows. It is scheduled to enter service on the Singapore route on Sept. 17. But for the remaining 10 aircraft, Korean Air is now leaning toward keeping the current 3-3-3 configuration in economy while adding only premium seating.
“We have not reached a final decision,” an official from Korean Air said. “We are carefully reviewing the matter while collecting consumer feedback.”
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is also monitoring the issue.
Joo Byung-ki, nominee for FTC chair, said the agency would “closely examine a range of consumer welfare issues.”
The commission added that it is reviewing whether the retrofitted aircraft will operate on routes where competition concerns exist.
