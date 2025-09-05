 Consumer backlash prompts Korean Air to rethink tighter seating layout plan
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 18:04
Korean Air on Aug. 5 said it will introduce premium economy seats for the first time on 11 of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on short- and medium-haul routes beginning in September. [KOREAN AIR]

Korean Air is reconsidering its plan to change the seating layout in economy class from a “3-3-3” to a tighter “3-4-3” arrangement after a mounting backlash from consumers.
 
The airline had planned to retrofit 11 Boeing 777-300ER jets for mid- and short-haul routes, investing 300 billion won ($216 million) to install premium economy seats and add a 10th seat per row in economy, according to industry insiders on Friday. 
 

When the announcement was made on Aug. 5, it immediately sparked fierce criticism. A 3-4-3 layout reduces seat width by about one inch, raising concerns that passenger comfort would suffer significantly.
 
So far, one jet has been modified with the new premium section and the 3-4-3 economy rows. It is scheduled to enter service on the Singapore route on Sept. 17. But for the remaining 10 aircraft, Korean Air is now leaning toward keeping the current 3-3-3 configuration in economy while adding only premium seating.
 
“We have not reached a final decision,” an official from Korean Air said. “We are carefully reviewing the matter while collecting consumer feedback.”
 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is also monitoring the issue. 
 
Joo Byung-ki, nominee for FTC chair, said the agency would “closely examine a range of consumer welfare issues.” 
 
The commission added that it is reviewing whether the retrofitted aircraft will operate on routes where competition concerns exist.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
Consumer backlash prompts Korean Air to rethink tighter seating layout plan

