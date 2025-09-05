Genesis BBQ to expand Philippine outlets to 21 by year-end

Genesis BBQ, a Korean fried chicken franchise, announced on Friday that it will expand its outlets in the Philippines to 21 by the end of this year, amid the growing popularity of Korean cuisine.BBQ entered the Southeast Asian country in November 2022 by opening its first outlet in Manila. The number has since grown to 18, the company said in a press release.The company plans to add three more stores this year — one in Cebu, one in Baguio City and one in SM City North EDSA, a shopping mall in Quezon City."Along with its signature fried chicken, BBQ has been offering Korean dishes such as bibimbap,, soft tofu stew and kimchi fried rice at its overseas outlets to attract customers," a company spokesperson said.Tteokbokki is a spicy street food made with rice cakes, while bibimbap is a dish of warm white rice topped with seasoned vegetables and chili pepper paste.BBQ is also preparing to open 10 additional outlets in the Philippines, a country of more than 110 million people, by the end of 2026, the release said.The company operates more than 2,300 outlets in Korea and about 700 overseas stores in 57 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and Taiwan. Of those, 250 are in 32 U.S. states.Yonhap