 Hanwha Aerospace partners with Polish defense institute for ammunition certification
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:11 Updated: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:45
Hanwha Systems said Sept. 3 that it will participate in MSPO 2025, Eastern Europe’s largest international defense exhibition, in Kielce, Poland, through Sept. 5, together with Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Ocean. [HANWHA SYSTEMS]

Hanwha Aerospace said Friday it has partnered with Poland's Military Institute of Armament Technology for quality certification of key components of the company's 155-millimeter ammunition produced in the Eastern European nation.
 
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the partnership with the institute, also referred to as WITU, was signed on Thursday at MSPO 2025, an international defense industry exhibition in Kielce, Poland.
 

WITU, an agency under Poland's Ministry of Defense, is responsible for testing, evaluating, and certifying ammunition, warheads and other weapons systems.
 
Under the MOU, Hanwha Aerospace and WITU will cooperate on the joint certification of 155-mm ammunition components, as well as exchange scientific and technical personnel, and explore potential joint research and development projects.
 
The Korean defense giant said the partnership will help secure local ammunition certification for the Polish military's self-propelled howitzers and lay the groundwork for establishing an ammunition production base in Europe.
 
Earlier this week, Hanwha Aerospace signed a deal with WB Group, Poland's largest defense company, to establish a joint venture to produce guided missiles for the Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system in the country.

