Korea assessing impact on autos of Japan trade order signed by Trump, official says
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:27
Korea is assessing the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signing an order on Thursday to implement Japan's trade deal that includes a lower 15 percent tariff on auto imports to the United States, a Seoul trade official said on Friday.
The lower tariffs on Japanese autos are set to take effect seven days after the publication of the order.
The move would put Korean automakers at a competitive disadvantage to Japanese rivals because U.S. tariffs on Korean auto imports remain at 25 percent.
Hyundai Motor shares were down 0.2 percent while affiliate Kia fell 0.7 percent.
