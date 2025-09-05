Mirae Asset Group surpasses one quadrillion won in assets
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 19:41
- KIM JU-YEON
Mirae Asset Group surpassed one quadrillion won ($719 billion) in assets under management (AUM), the financial group said Friday.
The group held a total of 752 trillion won in domestic assets and 272 trillion won in overseas assets on behalf of its clients as of the end of July.
Investment banking affiliate Mirae Asset Securities accounted for more than half of the group's AUM, with 549 trillion won, while Mirae Asset Global Investments and Mirae Asset Life Insurance and other affiliates followed with 430 trillion won and 45 trillion won, respectively.
The milestone comes 28 years after Mirae Asset was first founded in July 1997 with an initial investment of 10 billion won.
Mirae Asset attributed the achievement to its global strategy. The group reported a combined pretax profit of about 1.43 trillion won in the first half of this year, with overseas businesses accounting for 33 percent, or 477.6 billion won.
The group operates 52 branches or subsidiaries in 19 regions worldwide, including in the United States and India. Mirae Asset Global Investments manages 232 trillion won in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) globally, ranking it 12th among global ETF managers.
Chairman Park Hyeon-joo emphasized bold merger and acquisition deals and investments to gain footholds in global markets, according to the group.
“Mirae Asset will use its global network — the largest in the industry — to deliver differentiated investment opportunities for clients," a spokesperson said through the group's press release. "We are committed to long-term growth and will continue to build our position as a global investment group.”
