U.S. detains over 30 Korean workers tied to Hyundai–LG battery facility in Georgia
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 15:11 Updated: 05 Sep. 2025, 15:28
More than 30 Korean employees on business trips to the United States were detained by immigration authorities at a joint battery factory operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Georgia.
According to foreign media and industry sources on Friday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted a raid Thursday morning at the HL-GA Battery Company construction site in Ellabell, near Savannah, Georgia.
Reports by The Associated Press and other outlets said that most of those detained were team leaders or higher-level employees from LG Energy Solution's headquarters in Korea. They reportedly entered the United States under B-1 business visas or through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and were officially registered as business travelers.
However, authorities suspect they were directly involved in installing factory equipment and preparing for production — activities not permitted under those visa categories.
ICE and HSI were initially investigating the presence of undocumented foreign workers near the construction site. During the operation, they discovered the Korean nationals engaging in work that allegedly violated their visa terms and took them into custody. The Korean Embassy in Washington confirmed the detainment of more than 30 Korean nationals.
“Construction has been suspended to cooperate with the investigation, and we plan to fully cooperate with authorities," said an LG Energy Solution spokesperson. "We are still working to confirm the exact number of detainees and whether they remain in custody.”
This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in Georgia. In September 2020, 13 Korean workers employed at an SK Battery America plant were detained by ICE for illegal employment after entering on ESTA. In May of the same year, another 33 Koreans were denied entry and deported at the airport. The current incident involves a larger number of detainees.
At the time, Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, criticized Korean companies for illegally hiring their own nationals instead of local residents and called for a full investigation by ICE and Customs and Border Protection. SK Battery America responded by tightening worker identification procedures and increasing local hiring efforts.
“Obtaining employment visas such as H-1B can take several months in the United States. Some companies resort to sending staff on short-term business or ESTA visas to fill urgent labor shortages," a source in the business community said. “Whether the workers’ activities align with their visa status has become a key issue in crackdowns. Coordination between governments and systemic reform is needed.”
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ramped up immigration enforcement following its return to power. ICE said that in the first 200 days of the new administration, approximately 359,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested, and about 332,000 were deported.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
