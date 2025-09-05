SK hynix retains No. 1 spot in global DRAM market in Q2: report

SK hynix has retained its lead in the global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market in the second quarter, widening its gap with domestic competitor Samsung Electronics, industry data showed Friday.Global DRAM sales totaled $30.9 billion in the April-June period, up 17.3 percent from the previous quarter, amid rising DRAM contract prices and growing shipments of high bandwidth memory (HBM), according to the data from global market research firm Omdia.SK hynix's market share rose to 39.5 percent from 36.9 percent in the first quarter, maintaining the top position for the second consecutive quarter.Samsung Electronics saw its market share fall from 34.4 percent to 33.3 percent over the cited period. As a result, the gap between the two chipmakers widened from 2.5 percentage points to 6.2 percentage points.In terms of sales, SK hynix posted $12.2 billion in the second quarter, while Samsung trailed behind with $10.3 billion.SK hynix had claimed the top spot in the DRAM market in the first quarter for the first time since Samsung became the global leader in 1992.Another market tracker TrendForce also ranked SK hynix as No. 1 in the second quarter in the global DRAM market with a 38.7 percent share, up from 36 percent in the first quarter.SK hynix is expected to top the annual ranking on the back of its leadership in the HBM market.The company earlier said it has already sold out its HBM supply for 2025.Yonhap