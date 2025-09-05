Trump signs order to bring lower Japanese auto tariffs into effect

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday to implement lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports and other products that were announced in July, providing some relief to Japan's export-heavy economy.The deal between the United States and a key Asian ally comes after months of negotiations, reduces uncertainty plaguing the massive Japanese auto sector since the July announcement and confirms an agreement for $550 billion of Japanese investment in U.S. projects.The lower 15 percent tariffs on Japanese autos, down from the current 27.5 percent, are set to take effect seven days after the official publication of the order.The executive order also ensured that the 15 percent levy on Japanese imports agreed upon in July would not be stacked on top of those already subject to higher tariffs such as beef while items previously subject to tariffs below 15 percent would be adjusted to 15 percent. This relief is retroactive to August 7.In addition, it promised no tariffs on commercial airplanes and parts.Trump's levies on global shipments have dragged down Japan's exports and hit Japanese carmakers hard. Last month, Toyota Motor said it expected a hit of nearly $10 billion from Trump's tariffs on cars imported into the United States."Finally," Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's top trade negotiator, posted to X, in a nod to the monthslong trade talks that had frustrated lawmakers in Tokyo. Thursday marked his 10th trip to the United States for the negotiations.Speaking to reporters in Washington, Akazawa said Japan welcomed the executive order as "a steady implementation of the agreement reached on July 22."Rival exporter Korea is still waiting on an executive order covering a similar trade agreement with the United States, including a 15 percent tariff on U.S. imports from automakers like Hyundai Motor and Kia, down from 25 percent.A Korean trade official said on Friday that his country was assessing the potential impact of the executive order regarding Japan.Shares of major Japanese automakers were up slightly on Friday in early trading while those in Korea were slightly lower.Toyota praised Trump's efforts to reach a trade deal with Japan."While nearly 80 percent of the vehicles Toyota sells in the United States are made in North America, this framework provides much-needed clarity," the company said in a statement.Trump's order said Japan was "working toward an expedited implementation of a 75 percent increase of United States rice procurements [...] and purchases of United States agricultural goods including corn, soybeans, fertilizer, bioethanol (including for sustainable aviation fuel)" and other U.S. products totaling $8 billion per year.As part of the deal, Japan will buy 100 Boeing planes and hike defense spending with U.S. firms to $17 billion annually from $14 billion, the White House said in July.Japan said in July the share of U.S. rice imports may increase under its existing framework but that the agreement did "not sacrifice" Japanese agriculture.Trump's order on Thursday also reiterated that the Japanese government has agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States in projects that will be selected by the U.S. government.Two-way trade between the two countries reached nearly $230 billion in 2024, with Japan running a trade surplus of nearly $70 billion.The United States in July agreed to lower tariffs on imports of Japanese automobiles, but the timing remained unclear as Trump had yet to sign an executive order.Japan has said the trade deal ensures the United States' fifth-largest trading partner will always receive the lowest tariff rate on chips and pharmaceuticals of all the pacts negotiated by Washington, but the latest order had no mention of the treatment.Japan will continue to push the United States to ensure the agreed treatment, Akazawa told reporters.The $550 billion investment package, which will come in the form of equity, loans and guarantees from Japan's government-owned banks, was agreed to as part of the July trade deal.The two governments also signed a memorandum of understanding on the details of the investment packaon Thursday.The executive order said that the United States "may modify this order as necessary" should Japan fail to implement its commitments under the agreement.The agreement comes ahead of a key test for Japan's embattled Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with his ruling party set to vote on Monday on whether to hold an extraordinary leadership election that could result in his ousting.Ishiba has seen his ruling coalition lose its majority in both houses of parliament since coming to power last year amid voter anger over rising living costs and weak economic growth exacerbated the tariffs.While finalizing the trade deal gives Ishiba an argument to stay on, he is unlikely to survive the backlash from within his own party, said David Boling of political risk consultancy EurAsia Group, estimating a 60 percent chance that he is forced out.Reuters