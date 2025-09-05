Naver, Kurly launch 'premium' online grocery service Kurly N Mart
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:56
Naver and Kurly launched an online grocery service, Kurly N Mart, on Thursday as they move to expand their presence in fresh food delivery and challenge Coupang’s dominance in the sector.
The platform is an elevated "premium" marketplace that sells goods not sold by competitors, according to Naver and Kurly on Friday.
Kurly N Mart appears at the top of the Naver Plus Store homepage and offers a curated selection of frequently purchased items, including Kurly’s premium and private-label products, fresh groceries and daily necessities.
The companies plan to expand the lineup with unique items not typically available on other grocery platforms and will also introduce exclusive discounted products in collaboration with partner brands.
Kurly’s signature dawn delivery service is available through Kurly N Mart. Customers who place orders before 11 p.m. receive delivery the next morning. Naver Plus members who spend more than 20,000 won ($14) can access free delivery without additional fees.
'Expand in fresh food'
The launch highlights a strategy to maximize synergies between the two companies’ core strengths. For Naver, the partnership allows an entry point into fresh food delivery, an area where it does not operate its own logistics.
A Naver spokesperson said the company can expand in fresh food by leveraging Kurly’s cold chain logistics infrastructure.
“Sellers on Naver Smart Store also benefit from gaining an additional sales channel through Kurly N Mart," the official added.
The move builds on an earlier partnership in fulfillment, or end-to-end logistics service.
On Monday, Kurly’s logistics subsidiary Kurly Nextmile joined the Naver Fulfillment Alliance, enabling Smart Store products to be delivered via dawn delivery.
Analysts see the cooperation as a response to Coupang, which has been strengthening its Rocket Fresh grocery service through partnerships with local governments and the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service.
For Kurly, the collaboration offers access to Naver’s wide customer base. It is the first time Kurly has expanded beyond its own app and website.
Kurly N Mart mirrors the design and user experience of Kurly’s existing platform, making it familiar for existing customers while introducing the brand to new ones.
