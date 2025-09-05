 Perplexity AI wants you to get ‘Curious’ at its new Seoul cafe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Perplexity AI wants you to get ‘Curious’ at its new Seoul cafe

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Exterior view of Perplexity’s themed cafe, Curious [PERPLEXITY]

Exterior view of Perplexity’s themed cafe, Curious [PERPLEXITY]

 
AI search startup Perplexity has opened a cafe in Seoul, allowing visitors to enjoy coffee while using its namesake search service.
 
The company said Wednesday it launched its themed cafe, “Curious,” in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The name reflects Perplexity’s mission to provide customized answers to user questions stemming from curiosity. This is the first time an AI firm has directly operated a cafe anywhere in the world, according to the company.
 

Related Article

Curious is designed to offer an offline experience where people can connect directly with AI technology. Even the background music is generated using AI. Unlike a tech showroom filled with monitors and devices, the space features cozy tables and chairs, creating a more relaxed atmosphere.
 
Morita Jun, Perplexity’s Asia head, said Curious is a space for Perplexity users to share knowledge and curiosity, where more people can experience the joy of exploring with AI.
 
Tech companies are increasingly creating physical spaces to deepen connections with users, giving them a chance to experience brand values firsthand.  
 
Interior view of Perplexity’s themed cafe, Curious [PERPLEXITY]

Interior view of Perplexity’s themed cafe, Curious [PERPLEXITY]

 
Google Store and Tesla Diner are among examples of such initiatives. Google’s store allows customers to try out AI features in its products, while Tesla’s diner offers EV charging and even features the company’s humanoid robot Optimus. In Korea, SK Telecom is preparing an experience center in Seongsu, Seongdong, eastern Seoul.
 
Exclusive benefits are also offered to attract new users. Subscribers of Perplexity Pro, the company’s paid plan, can buy any handcrafted beverage at the cafe at half price. New subscribers who sign up for Perplexity Pro by scanning a QR code available only at the cafe receive their first month free.
 
Perplexity’s decision to open its first offline space in Korea reflects its high expectations for the local market. According to mobile data analytics firm IGAWorks, the app recorded 828,155 monthly active users in August, up 1.8 times from 457,209 in February, making it the fourth most-used AI app in the country.
 
Interior view of Perplexity’s themed cafe, Curious [KIM NAM-YOUNG]

Interior view of Perplexity’s themed cafe, Curious [KIM NAM-YOUNG]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM NAM-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Perplexity AI Curious Cafe Korea

More in Tech

Naver, Kurly launch 'premium' online grocery service Kurly N Mart

Perplexity AI wants you to get ‘Curious’ at its new Seoul cafe

Science Ministry to join forces with Google to tackle voice phishing

SK hynix secures High NA EUV machine, accelerating memory timeline

Samsung, LG components units showcase latest package substrates at industry show

Related Stories

A curious look at the roots of Halloween

A curious look at the roots of Halloween (KOR)

'Maid cafe' in Seoul generates attention, controversy

Forget the library, the cool kids hit the books at their local study cafe

Global Dabang program for future cafe owners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)