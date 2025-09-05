Perplexity AI wants you to get ‘Curious’ at its new Seoul cafe
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:00
AI search startup Perplexity has opened a cafe in Seoul, allowing visitors to enjoy coffee while using its namesake search service.
The company said Wednesday it launched its themed cafe, “Curious,” in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The name reflects Perplexity’s mission to provide customized answers to user questions stemming from curiosity. This is the first time an AI firm has directly operated a cafe anywhere in the world, according to the company.
Curious is designed to offer an offline experience where people can connect directly with AI technology. Even the background music is generated using AI. Unlike a tech showroom filled with monitors and devices, the space features cozy tables and chairs, creating a more relaxed atmosphere.
Morita Jun, Perplexity’s Asia head, said Curious is a space for Perplexity users to share knowledge and curiosity, where more people can experience the joy of exploring with AI.
Tech companies are increasingly creating physical spaces to deepen connections with users, giving them a chance to experience brand values firsthand.
Google Store and Tesla Diner are among examples of such initiatives. Google’s store allows customers to try out AI features in its products, while Tesla’s diner offers EV charging and even features the company’s humanoid robot Optimus. In Korea, SK Telecom is preparing an experience center in Seongsu, Seongdong, eastern Seoul.
Exclusive benefits are also offered to attract new users. Subscribers of Perplexity Pro, the company’s paid plan, can buy any handcrafted beverage at the cafe at half price. New subscribers who sign up for Perplexity Pro by scanning a QR code available only at the cafe receive their first month free.
Perplexity’s decision to open its first offline space in Korea reflects its high expectations for the local market. According to mobile data analytics firm IGAWorks, the app recorded 828,155 monthly active users in August, up 1.8 times from 457,209 in February, making it the fourth most-used AI app in the country.
