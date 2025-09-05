Public virtual studio opens in Mungyeong
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 16:03
The Ministry of Science and ICT said Friday that a public virtual studio for virtual reality content creation has begun operations in the central city of Mungyeong.
The Mungyeong Virtual Studio is equipped with massive light-emitting diode walls and in-camera visual effects (VFX) technology, allowing for real-time production of final broadcast content with VFX applied instantly during filming, according to the ministry.
The facility is part of a 15 billion-won ($10.8 million) project jointly funded by the central government and the municipal government of Mungyeong, located some 180 kilometers (111 miles) south of Seoul.
With the new studio, Mungyeong now has a production environment that supports year-round filming, complementing its well-known outdoor historical drama sets.
The city is famous as a filming location for popular historical dramas, including Netflix's zombie action thriller "Kingdom."
