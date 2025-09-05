한 잔으론 안 끝난다… 서울에 뜬 ‘칵테일 오마카세’
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 09:14
Forget 'just one.' Cocktail courses are the new trend in Seoul's bar scene.
한 잔으론 안 끝난다… 서울에 뜬 ‘칵테일 오마카세’
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, August 28, 2025
The Japanese dining tradition of omakase has leaped from sushi counters to cocktail bars in Seoul, with some serving up multiple courses of one-of-a-kind drinks.
At the M29 in western Seoul's Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, mixologists take the authentic approach of omakase — meaning “I will leave it up to you” — by spontaneously creating a course of cocktails tailored to each guest’s taste. The intimate H. Bar within central Seoul's Four Seasons Hotel Seoul adopts a set course style, similar to that found at high-end sushi restaurants, where diners enjoy a sequence of predesigned special offerings.
one-of-a-kind: 독특한, 유일한
be tailored to: ~에 맞추다, 맞춤 제작하다
set course style: 정해진 코스 요리 방식
오마카세가 스시 바를 넘어 서울의 칵테일 바로까지 확장되고 있다. 하나밖에 없는 칵테일을 여러 잔 만들어 낸다. 서울 페어몬트 앰배서더 호텔의 M29 바에서는 믹솔로지스트가 손님의 취향에 맞춰 즉흥적으로 칵테일 코스를 만들어낸다. 반면 포시즌스 호텔의 H. Bar는 고급 스시집처럼 미리 구성된 칵테일 코스를 내놓는다.
Both recently launched, M29 and H. Bar differ in approach but share the common ground of offering highly unique cocktail courses, experiences that are rare not only in Korea but also globally. The Korea JoongAng Daily visited both to explore and compare this new way of serving cocktails.
differ in approach: 접근 방식에서 다르다
share common ground: 공통점을 가지다
rare: 드문, 희귀한
두 바 모두 최근에 문을 열었으며. 방식은 다르지만 한국은 물론 전 세계적으로도 드문 독창적인 '칵테일 코스'를 제공한다는 공통점을 가진다. 코리아중앙데일리는 이 새로운 칵테일 경험을 비교하기 위해 두 곳을 찾아갔다.
M29: Spontaneity in a glass
“Sometimes, I know from the first what I want to create, and sometimes, I just have no idea,” said Raphael Halimi, one of the mixologists who leads the cocktail omakase course at M29. “But there is no same recipe.”
spontaneity: 즉흥성
recipe: 조리법, 레시피
M29: 잔 속의 즉흥성
“처음부터 뭘 만들지 확실히 아는 날도 있고, 전혀 감이 없을 때도 있다. 하지만 똑같은 레시피는 없다”고 M29의 칵테일 오마카세팀을 이끄는 믹솔로지스트 라파엘 할리미는 말했다.
Here, drinks are customized for each guest by mixologists through conversation, which is why the course is offered only at the bar counter.
Guests can choose between a two- or three-course cocktail omakase, at 56,000 won ($40) and 76,000 won respectively. Food pairings are also available at an additional cost, priced at 38,000 won for two courses and 58,000 won for three.
customize: 맞춤 제작하다
pairing: 음식과 음료를 조합하는 것
이곳에서는 대화를 통해 손님 맞춤 칵테일이 만들어지며, 이 때문에 오직 바 카운터석에서만 코스를 즐길 수 있다. 손님은 두 잔이 제공되는 5만6000원 코스 또는 세 잔이 제공되는 7만6000원 코스 중 선택할 수 있으며, 음식 페어링을 할 경우 추가 요금이 발생한다.
At the beginning of the course, guests are greeted with a welcome drink — sparkling wine or whiskey — alongside finger foods, dried jujube chips and mala-seasoned lamb. The mixologist then starts a light conversation and gradually draws out the guest’s cocktail preferences.
This reporter made a very specific request. “Something very unique and special, even spicy.”
greet with: ~로 맞이하다
draw out: (이야기를) 이끌어내다
specific request: 구체적인 요구
코스는 스파클링 와인이나 위스키와 함께 대추칩, 마라 양념 양고기 같은 핑거푸드로 시작한다. 이후 믹솔로지스트가 가벼운 대화를 나누며 손님의 칵테일 취향을 이끌어낸다. 기자는 “특별하고 독창적인, 심지어 매운 맛”을 부탁했다.
So came the first drink, Paris in Seoul. The name fit perfectly, combining Korean spirits — Hwayo soju and Kori herbal gin — with French liqueurs, lemon juice and a drop of peperoncino solution. Sweet and sour flavors from the lemon juice and liqueurs were slightly strong at first but were soon followed by a spicy kick that lingered at the back of the throat and spread warmly in the stomach.
fit perfectly: 딱 들어맞다
linger: 오래 남다
spicy kick: 알싸한 매운 맛
첫 번째 칵테일은 ‘파리 인 서울’이었다. 화요 소주와 코리 진 같은 한국 술에 프랑스 리큐르와 레몬즙, 페페론치노 액기스 한 방울을 섞은 칵테일이었다. 처음에는 단맛과 신맛이 강하게 느껴지지만 곧 매콤한 킥이 목 뒤에 오래 남으며 속을 따뜻하게 했다.
Mission one of obtaining a spicy drink was accomplished. Now came the challenge of requesting something completely new right on the spot.
Halimi poured rum and citrus into a jigger, added some lime and a dash of balsamic vinegar, before finishing off with two small flowers as decoration. The presentation was quite plain, but the taste was completely new — with a unique tang coming from the lime and vinegar, tasting unlike anything else.
on the spot: 즉석에서
dash of ~: 소량의 ~
tang: 톡 쏘는 맛
첫 번째 목표였던 매운 칵테일은 달성했다. 이번엔 즉석에서 완전히 새로운 맛을 부탁했다. 할리미는 럼과 시트러스, 라임, 발사믹 식초를 섞고 작은 꽃 두 송이로 마무리했다. 겉모습은 단순했지만 라임과 식초 덕분에 전혀 새로운 맛이 났다.
Watching a mixologist invent a drink right in front of you is fun and engaging, and each creation sparks curiosity. The mixologist can change depending on who has a shift that day.
As part of the three-course gourmet pairing, the cocktail was served with morel and black truffle pasta, with richness that balanced its acidity. All food pairings are in fact chosen by the mixologist, who decides among some options what will best complement each drink.
spark curiosity: 호기심을 불러일으키다
complement: 조화를 이루다, 보완하다
눈앞에서 믹솔로지스트가 즉석에서 칵테일을 창작하는 모습은 흥미롭고 몰입감을 준다. 믹솔로지스트는 누가 근무중이냐에 따라 그때 그때 다르다. 기자는 칵테일 세 잔 코스에 음식 페어링을 추가했는데, 송로와 모렐 버섯 파스타가 곁들여져 칵테일의 산미와 조화를 이루었다. 모든 음식 페어링은 믹솔로지스트가 직접 선택한다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected],kr][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)