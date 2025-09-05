 Seoul to host drone show inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Seoul to host drone show inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:07 Updated: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:42
A visitor takes a photo of drones making the Seoul Festa logo at Jamsil Hangang Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in April 2024. [YONHAP]

Seoul will stage a drone light show inspired by the Netflix animation "KPop Demon Hunters" at Ttukseom Hangang Park on Sunday night, city officials said.
 
The “2025 Hangang Drone Light Show” had been set for Saturday but was pushed back because of rain in the forecast.
 

A total of 1,200 drones will light up the night sky above the Han River starting at 8 p.m., forming images of iconic Seoul landmarks featured in “KPop Demon Hunters,” including Cheongdam Bridge and Bukchon Hanok Village, the city government said Thursday.
 
The show will take place five times in total — on Sept. 8, 13, 20 and 26, and Oct. 18 — and will feature new scenes, such as popular Kakao characters exploring Seoul, developed in collaboration with Kakao.
  
Ahead of each main event, cultural performances including cover dances and songs from “KPop Demon Hunters” will be held starting at 7 p.m. A photo zone event will also take place, featuring special costumes and face painting.
 
A special show featuring 2,000 drones is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Noeul Park in western Seoul, in conjunction with the Seoul BBQ Festa. The barbecue festival will run from Oct. 25 to 26 and will offer a chance to experience Korean barbecue alongside a variety of food and entertainment.
 
The drone light show is free to watch and can be viewed from anywhere near Hangang Park. The city advises visitors to check official updates before attending, as schedules may change due to weather conditions. Public transportation is recommended.
 
“This fall, the drone light show returns to illuminate the night sky above the Han River, reimagining Seoul’s charm through the lens of ‘KPop Demon Hunters’,” said Goo Jong-won, Director General of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau. “We hope visitors enjoy this signature nighttime attraction with their loved ones.”
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Drone Han River Korea Seoul

Seoul to host drone show inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters'

