Have you forgotten God? (KOR)

Some books are read and reread over the years. They are taken from the shelf at any page, opened at random, and still speak with clarity. For me, one such work is Leo Tolstoy’s "A Calendar of Wisdom" (1910), a two-volume collection spanning more than 600 pages. I tend to return to it whenever the spirit feels impoverished.Tolstoy spent 15 years gathering wisdom from nearly 300 saints, philosophers and thinkers, combining their words with his own reflections in the form of a daily journal. He called it “the accumulation of centuries of wisdom in one book.” Writer Sarah Ban Breathnach described it as the work that gave Tolstoy his reason for being, calling it “a profound and passionate collaboration between the Creator and a great writer.”On a recent day, I opened the book to a page for October. By chance, or perhaps not, it was filled with passages on God and love. Only days earlier, I had heard someone remark, “Do not ask who God is, but live by God’s teachings.” A similar point was raised during events marking the 15th anniversary of Father Lee Tae-seok’s passing. People were urged not only to remember him, but also to live in the way he did.Directly beneath an unattributed line about worship without practice, Tolstoy cited Immanuel Kant: “Religion is the recognition all of our duties as divine commands.” In other words, morality itself is God. Another voice, Lucy Mallory, offered a sharper view: “God is not an idol to be flattered with prayers, but an ideal to be realized in life.”Tolstoy added his own reminder that the important thing is not to forget God, not only to remember God with the lips, but to live as though God sees all our actions, rewarding or reproving them. Russian peasants, he noted, often asked one another, “Have you forgotten God?”Turning a few more pages, the focus shifted to love. One entry said that love offers us a blessed secret — the secret of being in harmony with ourselves and with all others. Another, from religious thinker and social reformer Theodore Parker, concluded that “religion is the highest form of love.” Tolstoy appended a final sentiment that felt like a summary: that the more one loves, the more love one receives. The more one receives, the easier it becomes to love others. And so love is infinite.사람들은 신의 가르침대로 살지 않으면서 숭배하기만 한다. 신의 가르침대로 살아라.-톨스토이 『인생독본』 중에서.읽고 또 읽는 책들이 있다. 언제고 책장에서 꺼내어 아무 페이지나 펼쳐 들어도 읽히는 책. 톨스토이 『인생독본』(문학동네)이 딱 그런 책이다. 아마도 영혼이 곤궁할 때 손길이 가는 것 같다.톨스토이가 300명에 가까운 성현과 철학자, 사상가들에게서 모은 지혜의 문장에 자기 사유를 덧붙여 일기 형식으로 완성한 책이다. 죽기 전까지 장장 15년간 이 책에 매달렸다.오늘은 무심코 10월의 한 페이지를 펼쳤다. 우연인가. 신과 사랑에 대한 글들이 몰려 있다. 안 그래도 며칠 전 “신이 누구인가 묻기보다 신의 가르침대로 살아라”라는 일갈을 들은 터였다.출처 미상인 윗 문장 바로 다음에 톨스토이는 “우리의 모든 의무를 신의 법칙으로 인식하는 것이 종교의 본질”이라는 칸트의 말을 옮겨놓았다. 도덕이, 윤리가 곧 신이라는 얘기다. 이런 글도 이어진다. “신은 기도를 바치고 비위를 맞춰야 하는 우상이 아니라, 인간이 일상에서 실현해야 하는 이상이다.”(루시 맬러리) 톨스토이는 이렇게 썼다. “중요한 것은 신을 잊지 않고 사는 것이다. 입으로만 신을 기억하는 것이 아니라 신이 나의 모든 행위를 지켜보며 꾸짖거나 칭찬하고 있다는 마음가짐으로 사는 것이다. 러시아 농민들은 흔히 이렇게 말한다. 너는 신을 잊었느냐?”몇 페이지 뒤에는 사랑에 대한 글이 쏟아진다. “사랑은 우리에게 은혜로운 비밀을 제시한다. 자기 자신, 그리고 모든 사람과 화합할 수 있는 비밀을 제시한다.”(『성현의 사랑』) 그래서 “종교는 사랑의 최고 형식이다.”(파커) 그 아래 톨스토이는 결론처럼, 사랑이 넘치는 글을 덧붙였다. “더 많이 사랑할수록 더 큰 사랑을 받는다. 더 큰 사랑을 받을수록 더 쉽게 사람들을 사랑하게 된다. 그래서 사랑은 무한하다.”