Sexual misconduct scandal hits rebuilding Korea party (KOR)

The Rebuilding Korea Party, the third-largest bloc in the National Assembly, has been shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct. Party spokesperson Kang Mi-jung announced her departure at a press conference at the Assembly on Thursday, citing “sexual harassment, assault and bullying” from colleagues she once trusted.Details of the allegations have yet to be fully disclosed. But in July of last year, a senior official said they endured unwanted physical contact in a taxi. In December, another case emerged involving harassment at a karaoke room. During a protest march calling for the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, a male official allegedly made inappropriate remarks about a female staffer. Kang said complaints were raised internally but not resolved, forcing her to go public. She added that a secretary assisting the women’s committee had been assaulted by another party member.The party insisted it had followed internal rules and accepted the victims' demands. Still, controversy deepened after revelations that Choe Kang-wook, head of the Democratic Party's education and training institute, made dismissive comments about the case at a Rebuilding Korea Party political academy session on Sunday. Choe reportedly asked whether "forced rape had actually occurred" within the party. Critics said his remarks amounted to secondary victimization, and many questioned why he was invited in the first place.Choe has a history of misconduct. In April 2022, he received a six-month suspension from the Democratic Party for sexual remarks during a parliamentary committee session. In November 2023, he sparked outrage again with derogatory comments toward women in the Yoon administration. Inviting such a figure to speak at a time when the Rebuilding Korea Party faced misconduct allegations seemed certain to cause further harm. It also undercut the party’s acting leader, Kim Sun-min, who in May had pledged “zero tolerance” for secondary victimization and expressed sympathy for victims.The Democratic Party also faces scrutiny. Chairman Jung Chung-rae ordered an immediate investigation into Choe’s remarks, but he was the one who appointed Choe as head of training. Entrusting party education to someone previously disciplined for harassment reflects poorly on Democratic Party leadership.The Rebuilding Korea Party’s charter explicitly commits to ensuring women’s political participation and advancing gender equality. Yet it now finds itself accused not only of mishandling misconduct but also of compounding the harm. Both the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Democratic Party must provide clear explanations and take responsibility. Without such accountability, Korean politics risks remaining trapped in a cycle of repeated offenses and secondary victimization.원내 제3당인 조국혁신당이 성 비위 파문에 휩싸였다. 강미정 대변인이 어제(4일) 국회에서 기자회견을 열고 “동지라 믿었던 이들의 성희롱과 성추행 그리고 괴롭힘”을 호소하며 탈당을 선언했다.혁신당 내부의 성 비위 전모는 아직 공개되지 않았으나, 지난해 7월 핵심 당직자가 상급자로부터 택시에서 포옹을 당하는 등 피해를 보았다는 주장이 나왔다. 윤석열 전 대통령의 파면을 촉구하는 ‘삼보일배’를 할 때 여성 당직자의 뒷모습을 보면서 심각한 성적 발언을 했다는 의혹도 제기됐다. 당에 문제를 제기했는데도 해결이 안 돼 대변인의 폭로 기자회견까지 이어졌다. 강 대변인은 “여성위원회에서 조력했던 비서관을 당직자가 폭행한 사건도 있었다”고 하니 도대체 무슨 사달이 벌어진 것인가.혁신당에선 “당헌·당규에 따라 피해자 요구사항을 모두 수용하는 등 관련 절차를 마쳤다”고 주장한다. 강 대변인의 폭로를 반박한 셈이다. 이 와중에 지난달 31일 열린 ‘조국혁신당 대전·세종 정치아카데미’에서 최강욱 더불어민주당 교육연수원장이 2차 가해가 우려되는 발언을 한 사실이 알려지면서 논란이 증폭되고 있다. 최 원장은 혁신당 성 비위 사건과 관련해 “강제로 강간하고 이런 일이 벌어졌느냐, 조국혁신당에서” 등의 발언을 한 것으로 알려졌다. 부적절한 발언도 문제지만 최 원장을 강사로 초청한 결정부터 납득하기 힘들다.최 원장은 2022년 4월 국회 법사위 온라인 회의 중 성희롱성 발언을 해 ‘당원 자격정지 6개월’의 중징계를 받았다. 이런 물의를 빚고서도 최 원장은 2023년 11월엔 윤석열 정부를 향해 “암컷이 나와서 설친다”고 말해 파문을 일으켰다. 성 비위 폭로가 이어진 혁신당에서 이런 인물을 강사로 초청했다니 2차 가해를 자초한 꼴이다. 지난 5월 “피해자 여러분께 깊은 위로의 말씀을 전한다”면서 “2차 가해에 대해서도 무관용의 원칙으로 대응할 것”이라던 김선민 혁신당 대표 권한대행의 발언이 무색하다.민주당의 책임도 묻지 않을 수 없다. 정청래 대표는 어제 즉각 진상조사를 지시했으나, 최 원장을 교육연수원장에 임명한 게 정 대표 아닌가. 성희롱 발언으로 중징계를 받은 인물에게 당원 교육이라는 중책을 맡긴 민주당의 도덕 불감증이 추가 피해를 불렀다. 조국혁신당은 당헌에 ‘여성의 정치참여 보장 및 성평등 실현’(7조)을 명시하고 있다. 그런 당이 성 비위를 척결하기는커녕 2차 피해 논란까지 야기한 사태에 대해 명확한 해명과 책임 있는 조치를 내놔야 한다. 민주당은 당내 주요 인사들의 심각한 성폭력 사건을 여러 차례 겪고서도 환골탈태하지 못했다. 도대체 언제쯤 2차 가해의 악순환에서 벗어날지 답답하기만 하다.