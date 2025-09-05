Girl group ILLIT announces additional performances in Seoul for November
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 16:15
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group ILLIT added two more dates to its ongoing “Glitter Day” concert series in Seoul for Nov. 8 and 9, agency Belift Lab said Friday.
The performances will be held at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
“Glitter Day” is ILLIT’s first concert series since its debut last year. Since June, the group has performed in Seoul and in Kanagawa and Osaka in Japan.
All concerts saw strong demand, with the Seoul show selling out during preorders and additional seats added for the Japan stops, according to the agency.
ILLIT, comprised of members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha, is known for songs “Magnetic” (2024), “Cherish (My Love)” (2024) and “Do the Dance.” The group released its first Japanese single, “Toki Yo Tomare,” on Monday.
