Five hours of techno and burlesque: Seoul becomes the newest playground for rebels

WJSN's Dayoung to make solo debut with digital single 'gonna love me, right?' on Tuesday

Next SMTown Live concert to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 31, Feb. 1

Girl group ILLIT announces additional performances in Seoul for November

Stray Kids adds two extra stadium shows to 'dominATE' world tour

Related Stories

A year on, ILLIT says 'magnetic' field growing

ILLIT to celebrate upcoming album with 'Friends Night in Paris' party

'We are showing how we are': HYBE's ILLIT impresses with 'whimsical' debut

ILLIT on its new EP, first dates and borrowed cats: 'Anyone can relate to our stories'

ILLIT's debut EP 'Super Real Me' surpasses 500,000 sales