 Next SMTown Live concert to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 31, Feb. 1
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 16:14
Poster for SMTown Live 2025-26 in Fukuoka [SM ENTERAINMENT]

SM Entertainment is set to host the next SMTown Live concert in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 next year, the agency said Friday.
 
The two-day performances will take place at the Mizuho PayPay Dome.
 

It’s the first time the SMTown Live concert series takes place in Fukuoka.
 
Acts set to perform include TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon, SHINee members Key and Minho, Exo members Suho, Chanyeol and Kai, Red Velvet members Irene, Seulgi and Joy, NCT Dream, WayV, aespa, Riize, NCT Wish and Hearts2Hearts.
 
Ticket information will be announced later.
 
Since January, the agency has been marking its 30th anniversary with the “SMTown Live 2025: The Culture, The Future” tour, which brought its artists to stages in Seoul, Mexico City, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
 
In line with the agency’s celebration of three decades, a slew of SM acts are set to appear on the Japanese TV Asahi music variety show “M:Zine” on Saturday and Sept. 13 at 12:30 a.m. to perform and engage in talk segments.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
