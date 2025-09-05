 Stray Kids adds two extra stadium shows to 'dominATE' world tour
Stray Kids adds two extra stadium shows to 'dominATE' world tour

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 16:53
Poster for the two shows Stray Kids has added shows to its “dominATE” world tour, dubbed ″celebrATE″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids has added two extra shows to its “dominATE” world tour on Oct. 18 and 19, JYP Entertainment said Friday.
 
The performances will take place at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium and will mark the band's first stadium concert in Korea.
 

As the “dominATE” tour wrapped up in Rome on July 30, the agency said the newly added concerts will serve as encore shows under the name “celebrATE.”
 
Ticket information will be revealed later.
 
The “dominATE" tour made 54 stops in 34 regions across Asia, Australia, North and South America and Europe starting on Aug. 24, 2024.
 
Stray Kids debuted in 2018. The eight-member boy band saw commercial success with songs such as “God’s Menu” (2020), “Thunderous” (2021), “Maniac” (2022) and “Walkin on Water” (2024).
 
It recently released the EP "Karma" with the lead track “Ceremony.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
