 WJSN's Dayoung to make solo debut with digital single 'gonna love me, right?' on Tuesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

WJSN's Dayoung to make solo debut with digital single 'gonna love me, right?' on Tuesday

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 15:55
Stills from the teaser for WJSN member Dayoung's upcoming solo single, "gonna love me, right?" [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Stills from the teaser for WJSN member Dayoung's upcoming solo single, "gonna love me, right?" [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group WJSN member Dayoung is set to make her solo debut with the digital single “gonna love me, right?” on Tuesday, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.
 
The lead track of the single is titled “body.”
 

Related Article

The tracklist will be announced later.
 
Dayoung debuted as a member of WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, in 2016 with the EP “Would You Like?” The 10-member group is known for songs like “MoMoMo” (2016), “I Wish” (2017), “As You Wish” (2019) and “Last Sequence” (2022).
 
Dayoung is also a member of the group’s subunits WJSN Chocome and Wonder Unit.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags wjsn dayoung starship

More in K-pop

Stray Kids adds two extra stadium shows to 'dominATE' world tour

Girl group ILLIT announces additional performances in Seoul for November

Next SMTown Live concert to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, on Jan. 31, Feb. 1

WJSN's Dayoung to make solo debut with digital single 'gonna love me, right?' on Tuesday

Five hours of techno and burlesque: Seoul becomes the newest playground for rebels

Related Stories

Off to Neverland

Eight of 13 WJSN members renew their contracts with Starship Entertainment

WJSN Chocome to release new EP 'Super Yuppers!' on Jan. 5

Girl group WJSN celebrates ninth anniversary

Girl group WJSN to hold fan meet on Universe on Aug. 28
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)