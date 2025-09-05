WJSN's Dayoung to make solo debut with digital single 'gonna love me, right?' on Tuesday
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 15:55
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group WJSN member Dayoung is set to make her solo debut with the digital single “gonna love me, right?” on Tuesday, agency Starship Entertainment said Friday.
The lead track of the single is titled “body.”
The tracklist will be announced later.
Dayoung debuted as a member of WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, in 2016 with the EP “Would You Like?” The 10-member group is known for songs like “MoMoMo” (2016), “I Wish” (2017), “As You Wish” (2019) and “Last Sequence” (2022).
Dayoung is also a member of the group’s subunits WJSN Chocome and Wonder Unit.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)