Tensions rise between MC Mong and Lee Da-in over old photo
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:22
A tense war of words has erupted between singer MC Mong and actor Lee Da-in, the wife of singer Lee Seung-gi, after the rapper recently posted an old group photo on Instagram, sparking a spat that quickly turned personal.
On Wednesday, MC Mong uploaded a black-and-white photo on Instagram showing himself with Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in, her older sister and actor Lee Yu-bi, and p_Arc Group Chairperson Cha Ga-won, who is also the largest shareholder of the agency Big Planet Made.
Lee Da-in responded to the image the following day, expressing discomfort, on her own social media.
“Why post a photo that’s over a year old now, stirring up unnecessary noise?” she wrote, alongside what appeared to be the original version of the image, dated July 18, 2024.
MC Mong fired back with a pointed message: “Mind your own business. Whether I post a photo from a year ago or one I simply liked — before I end up resenting you even more,” he wrote. “Would I ever abandon my family the way you did?”
His comment appeared to allude to Lee Seung-gi’s past remarks distancing himself from his in-laws after his father-in-law was indicted on stock manipulation charges back in April. At the time, Lee stated he and his wife would cut ties with her family.
The reason behind MC Mong and Lee Da-in’s social media spat remains unclear.
Lee Da-in married Lee Seung-gi in 2023, and the couple have one daughter. Her mother is veteran actor Kyeon Mi-ri.
MC Mong and Lee Seung-gi first became close while appearing on KBS’s hit variety show “2 Days & 1 Night” (2007-). Following a legal dispute with his former agency, Hook Entertainment, Lee Seung-gi signed with Big Planet Made, a subsidiary of One Hundred, an agency founded by MC Mong.
MC Mong recently announced his decision to step away from One Hundred’s management and pursue studies abroad.
“Severe depression has made it difficult for me to continue making music,” he said, adding that he would leave all producer responsibilities to Chairperson Cha and focus on his health and personal growth.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
