More in Television

Tensions rise between MC Mong and Lee Da-in over old photo

Song Joong-ki goes for relatable in melodrama 'My Youth'

Actor Min Do-hee slammed over Instagram photo showing her feet on airport bench

Organizers criticized after Lee Soo-hyuk forced to sign thousands of autographs at event in China

Actor Rhee Min-jung criticized online for posing in Venice church with luxury bag