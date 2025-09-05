Forecast predicts heavy rain and high temperatures influencing weather across Korean Peninsula
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 16:02
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Rain is forecast across most of Korea this weekend as another band of rain clouds moves over the peninsula.
Precipitation will begin early Saturday in the greater Seoul area and South Chungcheong, then spread to Gangwon, North Chungcheong and the Jeolla region later in the morning. By Sunday morning, rain will have reached most of the country.
Southern Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla are expected to see more than 100 millimeters (3.94 inches). Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi, Gwangju and South Jeolla may get 30 to 80 millimeters. Daegu, North Gyeongsang, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang can expect 10 to 60 millimeters, while Jeju Island will receive 5 to 40 millimeters.
In Gangwon, southern inland areas may see more than 80 millimeters of rain, while other inland and mountainous parts are expected to receive 20 to 60 millimeters. However, the drought-stricken eastern coastal region of Gangwon is once again expected to receive little to no precipitation.
Heavy downpours of around 50 millimeters per hour are expected from Saturday night to Sunday afternoon in the capital area, inland Gangwon, the Chungcheong region and parts of North and South Jeolla. Many other regions may also see intense rainfall of around 20 millimeters per hour, with strong winds and lightning in some areas.
Rain is expected to taper off by Sunday morning in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, but could persist until the evening in regions south of the Chungcheong provinces.
Despite the rain, many parts of the country will continue to experience scorching conditions, with maximum apparent temperatures reaching around 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
The unseasonably hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with apparent temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius.
Rain is forecast in the southern regions and Jeju Island on Monday and Tuesday. Gangwon’s eastern coastal area, however, is not expected to see any rain through Sept. 15.
