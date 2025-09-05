 Chungnam National University to launch Global Project Manager program for international students
Chungnam National University to launch Global Project Manager program for international students

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:26
A poster for Chungnam National University's Global Project Manager program [CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Chungnam National University announced Friday that it will launch the Global Project Manager program, inviting international students to collaborate on short-term projects with local companies.
 
The university will accept applications from students and companies that wish to participate in the Global Project Manager program until Sept. 23 via the university's Startup Foundation Support Center website.
 

The Global Project Manager program aims to match startups and small- to mid-sized companies in Daejeon, Sejong and Chungcheong provinces with international students who want to gain career experience. The program will run in October and November, with students working on business projects designed to help companies expand their business abroad.
 
Special lectures on resume writing, networking events and visa information sessions will also be offered to students throughout the program.
 
International students who wish to participate must be enrolled in a bachelor's, master's or doctoral program at a Korean university, or have graduated from one.
 
Prize money of 500,000 won ($360) will be given to one outstanding student, with two runners-up each getting 250,000 won and five students getting 100,000 won each.
 
Chungnam National University plans to select around 30 international students and 15 companies that will participate in the Global Project Manager program.
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Chungnam National University international student Daejeon Sejong Chungcheong

