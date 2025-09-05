North Korean leader wears $14,000 watch, sister carries $7,500 handbag at military parade
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 09:38
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister, Kim Yo-jong, were seen sporting high-end luxury items, including watches and bags, while attending China’s Victory Day event on Wednesday.
Kim wore an IWC Schaffhausen Portofino Automatic wristwatch with an 18-karat red gold case during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to U.S.-based specialist outlet NK News on Thursday.
The watch, listed at $14,100 on the official website, was visible in photographs released by the Kremlin. IWC is known as one of Kim’s favored brands; he wore it during his visit to Russia in 2023.
Photos posted on Telegram by Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev showed Kim Yo-jong carrying a black lambskin Lady Dior handbag estimated to cost $7,500. The bag appears to be the same one she carried during the 2023 trip to Russia with her brother.
Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, also drew attention for wearing what appeared to be a Tissot Lovely Lady wristwatch, priced at approximately 630,000 won ($450), when she arrived in Beijing on Tuesday and was welcomed by Chinese officials.
NK News noted that the Kim family and their inner circle have continued to display a preference for luxury goods despite a United Nations Security Council ban on exports of such items to North Korea following its first nuclear test in 2006. Kim was also seen last year riding in a new Maybach SUV shortly after severe flooding struck northeastern parts of the country.
These displays of wealth stand in stark contrast to North Korea's official propaganda, which frequently criticizes bourgeois culture and urges citizens to support socialist values, the outlet said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN JEE-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
