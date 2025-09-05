Vietnamese leader voices hope to meet North Korea's Kim in congratulatory message

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong has sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of the country's national founding anniversary next week, expressing a wish to meet in person "as soon as possible," state media reported Friday.The message was delivered the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, ahead of the North's 77th anniversary of its national founding on Sept. 9, 1948, by the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il-sung.The Vietnamese leader extended "the most passionate congratulations," noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations."Vietnam hopes that [...] cooperation could be developed practically and effectively in alignment with the interests of the two countries' peoples, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world," the KCNA quoted him as saying. "I wish to meet you, comrade, as soon as possible."Kim visited Hanoi, Vietnam, in March 2019 to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, an event that helped improve North Korea-Vietnam ties.Both leaders attended China's military parade in Beijing earlier this week, though no bilateral talks took place.Yonhap