 Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesion
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 10:14
Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the National Bar Association's 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago on July 31. [AP/YONHAP]

Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, a spokesperson said Thursday, the latest health challenge for the former U.S. president.
 
His spokesperson Kelly Scully, confirmed the surgery after Inside Edition published a video of Biden leaving a church in Delaware with a fresh scar on his forehead.
 

She said Biden had received Mohs surgery, a procedure used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remained.
 
Two years ago, while Biden was in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
 
In May, Biden's office announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.
 
“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on social media at the time. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”
 
The Biden family has faced cancer repeatedly over the years. Biden’s son Beau died of a brain tumor, and his wife, Jill, had two cancerous lesions removed.

AP
