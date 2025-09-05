PPP claims DP lawmaker downplayed sexual misconduct accusation: 'It is pathetic'

North Korean and Chinese leaders hold first official talks in 6 years

Trump inks executive order on Japan trade deal that lowers auto tariffs to 15 percent

Original buyer of $21,000 painting lawmaker allegedly traded for nomination identified

Niece of central figure in Park Geun-hye impeachment rescued after falling from 12th floor residence

Related Stories

The first lady must apologize first (KOR)

The first lady must apologize first

Yoon's private home raided, prosecutors search for evidence of ties with shaman

Prosecutors raid private residence of former President Yoon in influence peddling probe

Time is running out to fix first lady risk