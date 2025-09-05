 Original buyer of $21,000 painting lawmaker allegedly traded for nomination identified
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 11:09 Updated: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:06
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Aug. 12 after attending a hearing. [YONHAP]

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee has identified former prosecutor Kim Sang-min as the buyer of a painting by artist Lee Ufan that was discovered during a raid of the home of the former first lady’s brother's mother-in-law.
 
The probe is now focused on whether the artwork was handed over in exchange for support in securing a nomination for the National Assembly.
 

The painting — Lee’s “From Point 800298” — was purchased by a Korean buyer for around 30 million won ($21,540) at a Taiwanese auction house in June 2022 before being brought to Korea, according to legal sources on Thursday.
 
It was later sold through a gallery in Insa-dong, and Kim Sang-min bought it for 100 million won in 2023 before delivering it to the former first lady’s side, according to the counsel team.
 
Kim Sang-min sought to run for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) in the Changwon Uichang District of South Gyeongsang in the 2024 general election with the backing of Kim Keon Hee,
 
Ahead of the election, the former first lady reportedly asked former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, who previously represented the district, to “help ensure prosecutor Kim Sang-min gets elected,” promising to “look into appointing him as a minister or public corporation chief after the election.”
 
Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, leaves the office of the special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki at the KT Gwanghwamun Building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 6 after being questioned. [NEWS1]

Although Kim Sang-min was cut off in the nomination process, he was appointed a special legal adviser to the National Intelligence Service in August of last year.
 
The counsel team is examining whether Kim Keon Hee was involved in securing Kim Sang-min’s nomination and appointment in return for the painting. Key questions include the source of the funds used to purchase the work, the purpose behind its acquisition and delivery and any link to the candidate's nomination or public appointments. Kim Sang-min has not yet been questioned by investigators.
 
Previously, when the painting was found at her brother’s mother-in-law’s home, Kim Keon Hee said, “Lee works have many forgeries, so I wouldn’t buy one,” suggesting it was a fake.
 
However, the counsel team has confirmed the work is authentic and with the buyer now identified, plans to expand its investigation into both Kim Sang-min and the former first lady.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JIN-HO [[email protected]]
