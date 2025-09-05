President Lee to meet party leaders to discuss state affairs on Monday
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 15:27
President Lee Jae Myung will meet leaders of both the Democratic Party (DP) and the People Power Party (PPP) on Monday to discuss state affairs, the presidential office said Friday.
“President Lee will hold a meeting with party leaders to exchange candid views on state affairs," Kim Byung-wook, presidential secretary for political affairs, told reporters at a briefing in Yongsan, central Seoul.
"It will take place at noon on Monday at the presidential office, accompanied by lunch,” Kim added.
The meeting will bring together Jung Chung-rae, chair of the liberal DP, and Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the conservative PPP, along with each party’s chief of staff and spokesperson.
Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik and Political Affairs Secretary Woo Sang-ho will attend from the presidential office.
Kim said the gathering will not have a set agenda and will proceed in an open format.
After lunch, Lee is expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with Jang. Jang had earlier called for both a joint meeting with the president and a separate bilateral discussion.
“The presidential office expects this meeting to serve as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and communication in governance," Kim said.
