 Bong Joon-ho, Lee Soo-man to speak at JoongAng Ilbo's 60th anniversary conference
Bong Joon-ho, Lee Soo-man to speak at JoongAng Ilbo's 60th anniversary conference

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 17:36
From left: Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN; Lee Soo-man, founder of SM Entertainment and head of A2O Entertainment; Bong Joon-ho, director; Maggie Kang, director of ″KPop Demon Hunters″; Hannah Poferl, chief data officer of The New York Times; and Hiroyuki Watanabe, chief digital innovation officer of Nikkei

From left: Mark Thompson, CEO of CNN; Lee Soo-man, founder of SM Entertainment and head of A2O Entertainment; Bong Joon-ho, director; Maggie Kang, director of ″KPop Demon Hunters″; Hannah Poferl, chief data officer of The New York Times; and Hiroyuki Watanabe, chief digital innovation officer of Nikkei

 
From left: Earl Wilkinson, CEO of the International News Media Association; Yoon Hyun-joon, CEO of Studio Slam; Kwon Mi-kyung, CEO of Studio N; Chen Ruiqing, CEO of Dramabox; Hong Jeong-do, vice chairman of JoongAng Holdings

From left: Earl Wilkinson, CEO of the International News Media Association; Yoon Hyun-joon, CEO of Studio Slam; Kwon Mi-kyung, CEO of Studio N; Chen Ruiqing, CEO of Dramabox; Hong Jeong-do, vice chairman of JoongAng Holdings

 
Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, CNN CEO Mark Thompson and K-pop pioneer Lee Soo-man will headline the JoongAng 60th Anniversary Global Media Conference set for Sept. 17–18 at the Lotte Hotel Myeongdong in central Seoul.
 
They join an international lineup of news, film and entertainment leaders who will share strategies and visions for the future of media in the age of AI.
 

Related Article

The JoongAng Ilbo, Korea’s leading daily newspaper, hosts the two-day summit to mark its 60th anniversary. The event gathers global figures from content and media industries to explore how technology and creativity are reshaping news and culture.
 
The first day, Sept. 17, carries the theme “The Future of News, News of the Future.” Sessions introduce four “survival kits” for strategy, innovation, technology and execution designed as practical tools for media leaders confronting disruption.
 
 
 
The second day expands to “In an Age of Chaos, Hybrids Beyond Boundaries.” Global creative leaders take the stage to discuss how they break boundaries and create new value.
 
The program includes keynote addresses from Thompson, Bong and Lee, a fireside chat with JoongAng Ilbo CEO Changhee Park, and cultural panels featuring director Maggie Kang of Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," Studio N CEO Kwon Mi-kyung, Studio Slam CEO Yoon Hyun-joon and K-pop star Jeon So-yeon of girl group i-dle.
 
Tickets are on sale through NOL Interpark. All attendees will receive a limited-edition “Basquiat × Lexon” gift set, and lunch will be provided on Sept. 18.
 
For more details, visit https://joongang-60th.co.kr.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
