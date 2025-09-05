Daejeon, Sejong only cities outside Seoul metro area that grew over past 8 months, gov't data says
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 17:27
Daejeon and Sejong were the only metropolitan governments outside the Seoul metropolitan area to record population growth over the past eight months, according to government data.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced on Friday that Korea’s total population stood at 51,154,981 as of August, a decrease of 62,240 from the end of 2024. Population declined in 13 of the country’s major cities and provinces, including Seoul and Busan.
Seoul’s population fell by 9,965 over the same period to 9,321,863 last August. Busan saw a decrease of 16,623, Daegu 6,962 and Gwangju 10,650, bringing its population below 1.4 million to 1,397,772. Ulsan and Jeju lost 5,060 and 4,415 residents, respectively.
By contrast, Incheon, Gyeonggi, Daejeon and Sejong saw increases. Incheon added 22,152 residents to reach 3,043,162, while Gyeonggi grew by 25,330 to 13,720,015. Sejong’s population rose by 1,299 to 391,984, continuing steady growth driven by the relocation of central government offices.
Daejeon gained 2,439 residents over the past eight months, reaching a total of 1,441,596. The city has recorded population growth for four consecutive months since May. Daejeon’s population peaked at 1,532,811 at the end of 2013, but fell below 1.5 million in February 2018 following the launch of neighboring Sejong.
The turnaround this year was driven by a net inflow of 3,815 residents, with 58,226 moving in and 54,411 moving out between January and August. Most new arrivals came from South Chungcheong, followed by North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang and Gwangju. The net outflow was highest to Seoul, Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and Incheon. Employment and business opportunities were the most common reasons cited for relocation, followed by family, education and housing.
Young people made up the largest share of newcomers. People in their 20s accounted for 24,020, or 41.2 percent of all arrivals, followed by those in their 30s at 11,079 and teenagers at 5,087.
To attract young residents, the city has offered marriage subsidies of 2.5 million won ($1,800) to newlyweds since 2022 and is expanding the supply of youth housing. The units, available for up to 10 years, are offered to young workers, newlyweds, single-parent families and long-term employees at industrial complexes and small to mid-sized enterprises.
The city is also focusing on job creation through new industrial complexes and investment attraction,” said Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo. “The increase in young residents shows that our policies to expand jobs, improve living conditions and support housing and education are bearing fruit,”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM BANG-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
