 Factory in Gimpo evacuated after ammonia leak
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:31
Fire authorities control an ammonia leak that occurred at a factory in Haseong-myeon, Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 5. [GIMPO FIRE STATION]

An ammonia leak at a factory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Friday morning prompted the evacuation of more than 60 people from the facility. No casualties occurred, according to fire authorities.
 
A worker at the factory reported the spill to authorities at around 9:40 a.m. after seeing smoke rise from storage space at the plant, Yonhap reported.
 

Related Article

The Gimpo city government alerted residents through emergency disaster messages, advising nearby residents to close all windows and refrain from going outside and drivers to avoid streets near the factory.
 
Fire authorities have restricted access to the site and are working to contain the leak.
 
Ammonia, acetylene and sulfur dioxide were believed to have been leaked, according to a fire official.
 
Exposure to ammonia, a highly corrosive and toxic chemical, can cause severe health effects.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
