 Incheon bus driver charged for illegally filming female passengers
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 13:34
Incheon Gyeyang Police Precinct [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Incheon Gyeyang Police Precinct [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A bus driver in his 40s was arrested on charges of illegally filming more than 10 female passengers while operating a bus on a bus rapid transit (BRT) line, Incheon police said Friday.
 
The Incheon Gyeyang Police Precinct announced on Friday that it had taken the driver into custody on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
 

The driver is accused of filming a female passenger as she disembarked from his bus around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Jakjeon-dong in Gyeyang District, Incheon.
 
A bystander at the bus stop witnessed the act and reported it to the police. Officers tracked the bus’s route and arrested the driver in the act on a road in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the scene.
 
Police said the driver’s phone contained illicit photos of more than 10 female passengers.
 
“We have seized the suspect’s phone and will conduct digital forensic analysis,” a police official said, adding that investigators will pursue additional charges based on the findings.
 
 

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
