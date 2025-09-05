 Jeju middle school student accesses teacher's account, downloads classmates' personal information
Jeju middle school student accesses teacher's account, downloads classmates' personal information

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 19:39
A Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California on Nov. 1, 2018. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A middle school student in Jeju was caught after illegally accessing a cloud-based collaboration platform using a teacher’s ID and password and downloading hundreds of classmates’ personal information and assessment scores.
 
The Jeju Office of Education said Friday that a second-year male student at a middle school in Jeju City logged into Google Workspace using a teacher’s credentials. He downloaded a student roster, which included names, classes and student numbers, for all second-year students, as well as first-semester performance assessment records for two second-year classes and six third-year classes.
 

The breach came to light after a classmate reported on Tuesday that the student had secretly downloaded the data. Around 400 students’ personal information and 200 students’ performance scores were compromised, according to the office.
 
Education authorities explained that the school had issued accounts with patterned IDs and identical initial passwords to teachers and students, instructing them to change the passwords later. However, some failed to do so.  
 
“The student appears to have noticed the ID pattern and attempted to log in using default passwords, eventually gaining access to a teacher’s account that had not been updated,” an official said.
 
The school immediately reported the breach to the Ministry of Education and notified those affected. The downloaded files were deleted, and all teachers and students were required to reset their passwords. A task force was also set up to handle damage reports and provide remedies.
 
As the student is under the age of criminal responsibility, he will face disciplinary measures determined by the school’s student life education committee. The school issued a letter of apology to parents for the incident.
 
The education office said the student had been accessing some teacher and student Google Workspace accounts without permission since March, though no evidence has been found of the leaked data being distributed externally. It urged all schools to strengthen security measures for Google Workspace and other private or public online learning platforms.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
