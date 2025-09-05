President Lee orders fact-finding probe into migrant workers' poor treatment, unpaid wages
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 14:25
President Lee Jae Myung on Friday ordered a fact-finding investigation into cases of unfair treatment and delayed wages involving migrant workers in Korea.
“Given Korea’s status as a cultural nation, foreigners residing here must not suffer unfair treatment,” Lee said at a senior-level meeting Friday morning, according to presidential office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
Lee instructed officials to “prepare and submit support measures.”
Lee also previously raised the issue at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying, “I hear that wage arrears are common for migrant workers, and if they are deported, they may never be able to collect the money owed.”
He urged the Justice Ministry to “ensure measures such as suspending deportation until workers receive overdue wages.”
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
