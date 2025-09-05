Streamer charged with child pornography claims it was 'just a punishment game'
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 12:58
A 32-year-old internet streamer was remanded in custody on suspicion of producing sexually exploitative material involving a minor, Incheon police said Thursday.
The Incheon Seobu Police Precinct announced that the streamer had been ordered detained pending trial on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse, including the production and distribution of sexually exploitative content.
The Incheon District Court ordered the suspect's detention, citing flight risk.
The streamer has been accused of engaging in inappropriate physical contact with a teenage boy during a livestreamed broadcast on July 12 and producing sexually exploitative video material, according to police.
During questioning, the streamer reportedly denied the charges, claiming, “It was just a punishment game between people of the same sex, and the boy gave consent,” adding, “I didn’t think it was sexual or provocative.”
Police said the streamer had repeatedly ignored summons for questioning, prompting them to obtain a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested on Monday at an officetel in Incheon’s Seo District. Several other streamers were present at the broadcast, and police are reviewing whether charges should also be brought against them.
The streamer is also under a separate investigation for allegedly having injured a woman in her 20s during another livestream on July 20.
