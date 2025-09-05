 Streamer charged with child pornography claims it was 'just a punishment game'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Streamer charged with child pornography claims it was 'just a punishment game'

Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 12:58
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A 32-year-old internet streamer was remanded in custody on suspicion of producing sexually exploitative material involving a minor, Incheon police said Thursday.
 
The Incheon Seobu Police Precinct announced that the streamer had been ordered detained pending trial on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse, including the production and distribution of sexually exploitative content.
 

Related Article

 
The Incheon District Court ordered the suspect's detention, citing flight risk.
 
The streamer has been accused of engaging in inappropriate physical contact with a teenage boy during a livestreamed broadcast on July 12 and producing sexually exploitative video material, according to police.
 
During questioning, the streamer reportedly denied the charges, claiming, “It was just a punishment game between people of the same sex, and the boy gave consent,” adding, “I didn’t think it was sexual or provocative.”
 
Police said the streamer had repeatedly ignored summons for questioning, prompting them to obtain a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was arrested on Monday at an officetel in Incheon’s Seo District. Several other streamers were present at the broadcast, and police are reviewing whether charges should also be brought against them.
 
The streamer is also under a separate investigation for allegedly having injured a woman in her 20s during another livestream on July 20.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea minor exploitative broadcaster arrest police

More in Social Affairs

Niece of central figure in Park Geun-hye impeachment rescued after falling from 12th floor residence

Streamer charged with child pornography claims it was 'just a punishment game'

Officials warn of critical water levels as reservoir nears 10 percent capacity

Two Koreans killed, one in ICU after tram derails in Lisbon

Disability rights protest halts Seoul subways up to 40 minutes

Related Stories

Crypto scam fugitive caught after tossing cigarette butt in Seoul

Pro-Yoon 'Captain America' arrested over police station trespassing

Man charged with attacking stranger at a crosswalk in Gangwon

Swiss man flies to Korea, gives $150K to romance scammer posing as woman

U.S. soldier arrested in drunk driving accident with stolen car: Police
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)