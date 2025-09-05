 Two Koreans killed, one in ICU after tram derails in Lisbon
Published: 05 Sep. 2025, 10:58
Criminal police officers inspect the railway track the day after the Gloria funicular accident in Lisbon on Sept. 4. Portugal held a day of national mourning on Thursday after one of Lisbon's famous funicular trains violently derailed, killing 16 people and leaving five seriously injured. [AFP/YONHAP]

Two Koreans were killed and one was seriously injured in a recent tram derailment involving a funicular railway in Lisbon, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Friday.
 
A Korean man and woman died in the accident that occurred Wednesday. Another Korean woman was severely injured and is receiving treatment in the ICU after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Portugal.
 

"Our diplomatic mission is closely coordinating with Portuguese authorities and providing necessary consular assistance, including supporting the injured and contacting their families," the Foreign Ministry said.
 
The accident occurred at the Glória funicular line, which connects Restauradores Square in central Lisbon to a hilltop observation deck in Bairro Alto. A total of 16 people were killed in the derailment.
 
Portuguese prosecutors had confirmed as of press time that the identities of eight of the deceased had been verified: five Portuguese, two Koreans and one Swiss national.
 
Police officers inspect the site where a tourist streetcar derailed and crashed in Lisbon on Sept. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

Initially, both the Korean Foreign Ministry and Lisbon authorities stated that one Korean was among the injured.
 
“We have confirmed that one Korean woman was injured, and we are checking whether there are additional Korean casualties,” the ministry said Thursday.
 
The Glória funicular, officially named the Elevador da Glória, is a white-and-yellow railway car that transports passengers up and down Lisbon’s hilly terrain. It carries more than 3.5 million passengers annually. Local media have raised the possibility that a malfunction in the cable mechanism — which pulls the tram uphill and brakes it downhill — may have caused the accident.
 
The Portuguese government declared Thursday a national day of mourning and launched an investigation into the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
