Korea’s growth potential cannot rise if labor interests dominate

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung declared at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that his administration “must be the first to reverse the decline in Korea’s potential growth rate.” Lee, who campaigned on raising the rate back to 3 percent, urged ministers to “prepare bold solutions unconstrained by limitations.”The Potential growth rate is the maximum level of economic expansion achievable without triggering inflation. Korea’s figure stood above 5 percent in the early 2000s but has since dropped steeply. The Korea Development Institute (KDI) projected in May that the rate would fall to 1.8 percent this year and would likely decline further. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development offered a similar estimate of 1.9 percent in June. The KDI has argued that structural reforms are essential, including deregulation to foster innovation, a revamp of rigid wage systems and more flexible working-hour rules.Yet the Democratic Party (DP), in control of parliament, has pursued legislation that imposes burdens on businesses. These range from amendments to the Commercial Act to the "Yellow Envelope Bill," which expands labor’s right to collective action. The law was less the result of broad social consensus than a political reward following the party’s electoral victory. In this climate, labor market reforms such as easing the 52-hour workweek or restructuring pay systems will be difficult to push forward. Having rewarded its base with pro-labor legislation, the administration will struggle to advance policies seen as running counter to those interests. Even if Lee calls for bold solutions, it is unclear whether measures opposed by his base could gain traction. Lawmakers from his own party may be among the first to object.The disconnect between the president and the party extends beyond economics. On judicial reform, Minister of Justice Jung Sung-ho, a longtime associate of Lee, has sounded notes of caution against the DP's aggressive push. He was immediately met with sharp criticism. Rep. Min Hyung-bae, who chairs the party's committee on prosecutorial reform, questioned whether Jung was fulfilling his duties. Im Eun-jung, a senior prosecutor at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office, went further, accusing the minister of being captured by the prosecution.The DP is operating under the influence of a strong political fandom. Securing the loyalty of this base often takes precedence over persuading broader society. Those who win over hard-line supporters are seen as holding the key to future power. The problem, however, is that national priorities do not always align with the demands of partisan backers. Ultimately, it falls to Lee to balance the government and party.Lee has tried to project what he calls a two-wing approach, valuing both labor and business. On Wednesday, he met with leaders of small- and medium-sized firms and encouraged them, stressing that “resolving livelihood issues depends on sustained corporate growth.” The next day, he invited the heads of the two major umbrella labor unions for lunch, urging them to join the Economic, Social and Labor Council, a presidential consultative body. Lee emphasized the need for open dialogue on social safety nets, corporate burdens and the balance between job security and flexibility. His efforts to engage diverse groups merit recognition. Yet, to date, pro-business policy remains more rhetorical than real.Raising potential growth requires contributions from labor, capital and total factor productivity. If laws that restrict enterprise continue, capital flight is a risk. The adverse effects may not appear immediately, but diminished investment will mean fewer quality jobs. Productivity growth also depends on dismantling unnecessary regulations and correcting distortions. Labor market reform is critical. Without it, Korea will neither achieve 3 percent growth potential nor reverse the downward trend.Lee's two wings must not be empty rhetoric. If the administration continues veering left while signaling right, trust from the business community will erode further. The concept must evolve into a practical strategy that can lead to genuine social compromise. Discord between the presidential office and the DP will only create confusion. Clear principles and goals are needed to build trust, after which labor must also be persuaded to make concessions. To prevent labor reform from devolving into accusations of a push for easy dismissals, the government must strengthen social safety nets in parallel.Only then can business and labor strike balanced compromises and build a sustainable system. That would be the boldest solution a progressive government could achieve — one that genuinely lifts Korea’s long-term growth prospects.