Trust Is the foundation

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung’s declaration that Korea is moving beyond “security with the United States and economy with China" strategy was a bold choice. Neither progressive nor conservative presidents before him pursued such an approach. Yet the current international climate makes such dual alignment untenable. While Seoul sought to enjoy the benefits of both Washington and Beijing, suspicions only deepened. During the dispute over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defensw system, China retaliated with cultural and economic restrictions. For years, business leaders warned that excessive dependence on China could sap Korea’s competitiveness. Those concerns have materialized, as Chinese industries have caught up with and, in some sectors, surpassed Korean technology.Now that the president has made his stance clear, measures must follow to move beyond the strategy. The challenge is how to reduce supply chain risks tied to China. Diversifying export markets and production bases, while advancing technology, will be essential.Signals from political leaders matter. When the government sets a clear direction, Koreans have often responded with collective effort. In the 1980s, when inflation soared above 20 percent, the government first froze budgets and public salaries. The unified signal enabled society to tighten its belt, producing the “1 percent inflation miracle.” During the Asian financial crisis, President Kim Dae-jung’s frank acknowledgment of depleted reserves spurred citizens to donate gold, an unprecedented mobilization that helped Korea avoid default.Today, however, legislative efforts such as the "Yellow Envelope Act" and amendments to the Commercial Act send mixed signals.Lee’s administration pledged from the outset to support corporate growth and presented itself as pragmatic and market-oriented. It stressed that companies would be central to overcoming economic difficulties. Yet legislation making strikes easier and weakening corporate governance stability undermines that commitment. The result has been a perception that this government is not pro-business.The Democratic Party and the administration held several meetings with business associations before moving ahead with amendments to the Commercial Act and the "Yellow Envelope Act." But industry requests for revisions or delays were ignored. Soon after the consultations, the bills were passed unilaterally. For corporate leaders, these sessions amounted to little more than political cover. One senior executive from a top-ten conglomerate remarked, “No matter what we say, they do not listen.”When words and actions diverge, trust erodes. That is why skepticism is spreading across the business community about the government’s pledge to support growth.A loss of trust undermines the effectiveness of policy. New industry initiatives, restructuring, and job creation can falter if companies doubt the government’s consistency. The petrochemical restructuring now under discussion illustrates the problem. Despite an urgent need, companies hesitate to commit, uncertain about the scope of state backing.In recent months, the administration has been accused of “signaling right” with pro-business rhetoric while “turning left” with pro-labor policies. Such inconsistency makes it difficult for companies to follow.Confucius once said that without the trust of the people, a nation cannot stand — without trust, nothing endures. Trust ranks above both military strength and food security. If the Lee administration hopes for genuine growth, it must ensure its policies convince businesses that government commitments can be believed. The story of Korea’s economic rise has always begun with trust.